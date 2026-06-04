Ryan Day’s Rising Star Puts 137 FBS Teams on Alert With Blunt Warning: ‘I’m Not Freshman No More’

Ohio State has to be the only team in the United States replacing eight starters on defense and still expecting to have the best unit in college football. While some believe the Buckeyes’ secondary could take a step back after losing Caleb Downs, Davison Igbinosun, and Lorenzo Styles Jr., sophomore cornerback Devin Sanchez has a message for all 137 FBS teams: count him out at your own risk.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I feel great. I feel like I can be one of the best corners in the nation,” Sanchez told Eleven Warriors during the Memorial Tournament on Wednesday. “I’m gonna be one of the best corners in the nation. I feel like guys should really watch out for me because I’m not freshman Devin no more.”

ADVERTISEMENT

If that sounds like a bold claim, then you probably haven’t been paying much attention to what’s been happening in Columbus. The former five-star recruit has pretty much gotten the best of everyone throughout all 15 of the Buckeyes’ spring practices. Sanchez was even giving a hard time to arguably the best college wide receiver of this century, Jeremiah Smith, on a day-to-day basis. He later told reporters that the game had slowed down for him and that everything feels “real easy” now.

You can’t fake it at all. That type of confidence comes only from experience. Coaches and media members immediately noticed that Sanchez was no longer playing like a hesitant freshman trying to find his footing as he did last season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet even then, as a freshman, the shades of a first-rounder were written all over him. Sanchez saw action in 13 games as a true freshman and finished the year with 15 tackles, two pass breakups, and a fumble recovery. In fact, towards the end of the season, he even climbed all the way to CB3. Since there aren’t many DBs returning from last season, it’s high time to invest in his stock, as it looks better than ever.

Right now, Sanchez and Jermaine Mathews Jr. are expected to lead Ohio State’s cornerback group. Mathews could move back inside to play nickel, but if he stays on the outside, he will most probably start opposite Sanchez. Plus, they can rely on Alabama transfer Earl Little Jr. in the slot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Together, they are expected to be the Buckeyes’ top cornerback duo heading into the 2026 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The expectations for the Buckeye defense

The expectations for Ohio State’s 2026 defense remain sky high. After finishing the 2025 season ranked No. 1 nationally in scoring defense (9.3 PPG) and total defense (219.1 YPG) under defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, the ‘Silver Bullets’ have a chance to do something historic. If Patricia’s group ranks No. 1 in the country again, they will be the first program in modern college football history to lead the nation in points and yards allowed for three consecutive seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Matt Patricia has some work cut out for him. Replacing players, including top-10 picks Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles in the front seven, is a tall order. But players like Kenyatta Jackson Jr. and Beau Atkinson have shown promise in their spring appearances.

The safeties still look quite good, even after losing Caleb Downs. National analysts at publications like Lindy’s Sports still heavily favor this unit, ranking Ohio State’s rebuilt secondary as one of the best in the nation. Jaylen McClain and Duke transfer Terry Moore looked fantastic this spring. If everything works out as it says on paper, the Buckeyes would be making their second national championship game appearance in three years.