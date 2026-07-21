Ryan Day Turns to Unusual Leadership Drill After Losing Sonny Styles and Other Veterans to NFL

There is no better time to build team chemistry and bonding than during the college football offseason, and Ohio State has started its process. Ohio State lost several vocal leaders to the NFL, so Ryan Day has turned to an unusual summer drill to rebuild locker-room leadership before the season starts.

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Now that big-time Buckeyes leaders like Sonny Styles, Arvell Reese, Caleb Downs, Carnell Tate and others have headed to the NFL, it’s obvious that the leadership department has taken a hit, considering the number of young players and unfamiliar faces on this year’s roster. So, Ryan Day and strength coach Mickey Marotti (Coach Mick) rolled out a mandatory summer book club to rebuild that lost leadership from the ground up.

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“Yeah, we’re reading Legacy right now. I think we’re on Chapter 12, and it’s been really good,” Payton said when asked about the offseason book rumor on The Bobby Carpenter show. “It’s about the All Blacks rugby team, and it’s super cool. Last year, Chop Wood Carry Water was really interesting, and this year Legacy has longer chapters.”

Legacy by James Kerr, about the All Blacks rugby team, is a Fortune 500 staple for building a winning culture. Even Fortune 500 leaders read it. The book’s about the legendary New Zealand All Blacks rugby team, and how they became the most dominant side in sports history.

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Pierce admitted the chapters are way longer this time around, but says the book is actually packed with some pretty crazy and funny historical stories that the players are genuinely loving.

Don’t even make the mistake of assuming it’s just for the sake of it. Coach Mick enforces the handwriting requirement with zero exception. You cannot slack off for even one day, because the coaches are looking for total preparation from every guy on the roster.

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Coach Mick keeps the whole process a complete secret until the meeting actually starts. Nobody has any clue who is speaking on any given day, so everyone is sweating it out, praying their name doesn’t get called. Once the team gathers, Mick will randomly point at someone to stand up and deliver a full chapter summary on the spot, which Pierce had to do himself back on Chapter 2.

The pop-quiz format forces quieter players to speak in front of the roster. They are forced to deliver speeches in front of their teammates and the coaching staff. Seeing the more reserved athletes confidently stand up and find their voice has been one of the most rewarding aspects of the summer for the team.

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Interestingly, these surprise presentations aren’t just limited to the athletes on the field. Coach Mick will randomly select staff members to present as well, ensuring that the entire organization is aligned on the same page. Coach Mick will randomly call on anyone in the building, and Pierce laughed, remembering how their team nutritionist, Kayla, got put on the spot a couple of days ago but totally nailed her chapter.

After last season’s collapse, Ohio State needs new leaders to step up quickly; the book club is Day’s unusual drill to speed that process.