Ryan Day Up Against Texas Powerhouses to Land 7500+Yd RB With Sixty Three D-I Offers

The Ohio State Buckeyes have never lacked ambition when it comes to bagging elite running backs. And while they’ve already locked in two four-star backs from the Class of 2026 in Favour Akih and Legend Bey, Ryan Day has now set his sights even higher, arguably on the best running back in the Class of 2027. The only problem is that he holds a record-breaking 63+ Division I offers, and the Texas Longhorns are the biggest threat yet.

Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes are on one long war for five-star Landen Williams-Callis from the state of Texas. As of today. Everybody from the power-four conference throwing the dice on him, hoping to land.

The reason everyone is losing their minds is because his stats are historic. Through just three seasons of high school ball, he’s racked up a mind-blowing 7,554 rushing yards and scored 133 total touchdowns for Randle High Lions at Richmond.

In 2025 alone, he put up 3,502 yards and 61 touchdowns, earning him the title of National Offensive Player of the Year. He’s currently on pace to potentially become the all-time leading rusher in the history of Texas high school football.

Even though he’s a “smaller” back at 5-foot-8 and about 190 pounds, scouts say he runs with the power of Emmitt Smith and the speed of a track star (100 meters in 10.57).

He’s got that rare mix of being able to run over defenders or just flat-out outrun them. He’s currently ranked as the No. 1 running back in the nation for his class per Sports Illustrated. Being a Texas kid, he’s naturally hearing a lot from Texas and Texas A&M. The word is that he really clicks with Longhorns running backs coach Jabbar Juluke.

“I like coach Juluke a lot. I mess with him, we’re real cool,” he said.

The five-star phenom visited Longhorns a couple of times now. It’s just 2:30-3-hour trip from Richmond to DRK stadium. So proximity helps, too. However, Day’s big pitch is that Ohio State is the best place to get developed for the NFL. Williams-Callis’ scheduled for a critical spring visit to Ohio State to meet with Ryan Day and running backs coach Carlos Locklyn.

Buckeye fans are definitely going to want to keep an eye on his visit schedule to see if Ohio State can pull him out of the Lone Star State.

Buckeyes RB corps 2026 season

It all starts with Bo Jackson. After rushing for 1,085 yards as a true freshman, he’s the clear-cut RB1. Behind him, Isaiah West’s expected to step up as the primary backup. Just like Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson. The goal is to keep the “thunder and lightning” rotation alive.

To make sure the room isn’t too young, the coaching staff went out and grabbed some veteran insurance from the transfer portal. They landed Ja’Kobi Jackson. No relation to Bo. A seventh-year senior from Florida.

This was a much-needed move. Several younger backs, like James Peoples and Sam Williams-Dixon, recently transferred out in search of more playing time elsewhere. On top of that, two running backs joined the squad this week on National Signing Day. The depth chart is thinner than in years past. The talent level, however, is just as strong as any other year.

With Arthur Smith running the offense, the Buckeyes would significantly run the ball more than the previous years.