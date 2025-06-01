Ryan Day Warned of Julian Sayin Mistake’s Consequences as Ohio State HC Given Michigan Ultimatum

Julian Sayin’s name sits surprisingly low on national QB lists this summer—but the buzz in Columbus says otherwise. The Ohio State Buckeyes have yet to formally name a starting quarterback for 2025, but all signs point to Sayin as the heir apparent. The five-star product out of California, who famously flipped from Alabama after Nick Saban’s retirement, is now standing on the brink of one of the most scrutinized jobs. But with fall camp still weeks away, Bama head coach Ryan Day continues to withhold an official decision. That silence has sparked louder questions, especially from those who see this as more than just a slow-burning QB competition.

Ari Wasserman of Andy & Ari On3 voiced his concern over Coach Day’s silence. “Has Ohio State named a starting quarterback yet?” Wasserman asked, rhetorically. To this, Andy Staples replied: “Theoretically, it could not be Julian Sayin. It could be Lincoln Kienholz.” “So, like, here’s the deal. It’s going to be Julian Sayin,” For Wasserman, this is a classic spring smokescreen. “I’ve been around enough of these fake battles to know when it’s a fake one and when it’s a real one. There was a real one I covered. It was J.T. Barrett and Cardale Jones. That was a real one, and it turned out to be an absolute dumpster fire. But this is a fake one, and it will be Julian Sayin at the end of the road.”

He then Wasserman laid down the gauntlet on what the delay implies. “If the coach of Ohio State isn’t confident enough in what he has in Julian Sayin to name him the starter on May 29th… then what is it that you’re expecting us to do when we are comparing him directly to a quarterback who’s already shown physical freak nature ability while also being the starting quarterback and having played his true freshman year?” Wasserman’s tone was clear—until Day puts the stamp on Sayin as QB1, the doubt will linger, fair or not. “Until the coach comes out—the person who sees him every day and evaluates him—and says ‘this is our guy,’ then what do you want from us?”

Of course, this isn’t just about performance. Ryan Day is juggling modern college football’s trickiest variable: the transfer portal. In an era where one depth chart decision can spark a chain reaction of exits, the delay might be political more than football-related. With Lincoln Kienholz and Tavien St. Clair both still in the building, naming Sayin too early might risk pushing one—if not both—toward the exit. Toss in the offseason shakeup with new OC Chip Kelly taking over, and Day may be trying to keep all his pieces on the board as long as possible.

Yet even without the title, Julian Sayin is being treated like the chosen one. Saban, now retired but still a voice that carries serious weight, was glowing in his praise. “Julian is a great young man,” Saban said. “He speaks highly of him both as a player and just a human being as well. That’s something you love to hear from one of the best coaches to ever do it.” Sayin’s intangibles were always part of what made him elite. But at 6-foot-1, 203 pounds, it’s the tape—and the traits—that make him dangerous: calm footwork, quick release, and an advanced grasp of pre-snap reads even as a freshman.

Still, this is Ohio State. None of that matters if he doesn’t beat Michigan. Day’s record against the Wolverines now is 1–4, and with new playoff stakes looming,

Ryan Day must overtake Michigan with new class

Ryan Day might have a shiny new national title on his résumé, but in the CBS Sports coaching rankings, he’s still playing second fiddle. The guy ahead of him is none other than Georgia’s Kirby Smart. Their last head-to-head in the College Football Playoff ended in heartbreak for Day and Ohio State, thanks to a missed field goal that let Georgia sneak away with a win.

As CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli put it: “Ryan Day finished second in our rankings last season despite losing to Michigan again, but a lot of it was due to Nick Saban and Jim Harbaugh leaving the sport. Now Day has a national title to his name, but it wasn’t enough to vault him to the top spot. Perhaps a second would do the trick? Either way, what is there to say? While he needs to get the Michigan monkey off his back, Day is 70-10 at Ohio State, and nobody expects this program to drop off any time soon. He’s never lost more than two games in a season!”

Not bad for a guy still haunted by The Game. With a title defense up next and a loaded Buckeyes roster, the table is set for Day to run it back.