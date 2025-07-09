Ryan Day’s Job Security Questioned Just Months After National Title Win With OSU

Forget fans, Ryan Day even got the analysts to lock horns. Back in December 2024, the Ohio State Buckeyes had already bagged a big Playoff win over Tennessee. However, they could not get rid of the Michigan curse and fell prey to the Wolverines, marking their fourth consecutive loss. That’s when Stephen A.Smith shared, “You cannot be Ryan Day, who has lost three straight to Michigan with Jim Harbaugh, come back against Sherrone Moore, lose to Michigan, and then the first, advanced 12-team playoff format, you end up losing in the first round, and keep your job.”

And obviously, this did not sit well with the Buckeyes alum and the now ESPN College GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit. He did not even wait for Day to lift the Natty. He said, “The First Take tried to fire him. They thought he was done… He’s still coaching.” This was his clear attack on the Team Ryan Day Doubters ft. Smith.

Well, Day might have proved himself, adding a Natty feather to his cap. No doubt, nothing beats this feeling. But nobody talks about the pressure of defending the trophy. Now that the 2025 season is about to pull up the curtains, fans are curious to know how hot the ground is under Day’s feet. Turns out that the coal has started to sizzle.

On the July 8th episode of the CBS Sports podcast, host Chris Hassel brought up CFB writer Chip Patterson’s list of ‘Safest Coaches in College Football.’ And guess what? Even though Day is in the top 25 of that list, he couldn’t make it to the top 10. Hassle tried to pinpoint the Day snub: “It’s interesting to note that he’s not among the 10 safest coaches in college football despite winning a national championship last year.”

He continued, “And Chip, I have to imagine that has a little something to do with the fact that he’s lost four straight against Michigan.” The Top 10 category featured coaches like Dabo Swinney, Dan Lanning with scores like 0.22. Well, Michigan came in a 20.5-point underdog, the second-biggest spread in the rivalry dating to 1978, according to ESPN Research. Sherrone Moore’s Wolverines raged on the gridiron and crushed Day’s boys even without two of their top players, cornerback Will Johnson and tight end Colston Loveland.

The analyst continued, “But he is not untouchable, and he is not untouchable because of those losses to the biggest rival they have on the schedule. He has been able to solidify himself in the halls of honor, but Ohio State has shown historically it will move on a coach as beloved as he may be if they are not able to get it over on their rivals from Ann Arbor.” Now that’s enough of a wake-up call for Day, isn’t it? This season, the two arch rivals will be facing off against each other on November 29. What are the projections claiming about the results of the heated face-off?

The clock is ticking for Ryan Day

The trend is too tough to break. After Day’s Buckeyes went on an eight-game winning streak over the Wolverines from 2012-2019, Michigan has defeated Ohio State four-straight times since 2021. The trenches had been under the Wolverines’ control. While Day was going on full throttle last season, Moore’s boys did the unthinkable in Ohio Stadium as a 20-point underdog. So, what’s the narrative that’s looming around the match?

Well, the Wolverines will be led by their new five-star QB Bryce Underwood. On the other hand, Day still has to show he can get that monkey off his back. So, most of the analysts are now tapping into the same mindset, ‘Can’t predict Ohio State to win that game until they can prove it can.’ This was doubled down by the ESPN analyst David Hale. According to the analyst, it will be a heartbreak for Day and the Buckeyes, for the fifth year in a row. “Last year’s astonishing Buckeyes loss might’ve cost Ryan Day his job had the playoff not expanded to 12 and given Ohio State a second bite at the apple. And so, when this year’s game comes around on Nov. 29, the buzz won’t be about Ohio State’s 2025 championship game win.”

He continued, “It will be about the four straight losses, and that’s an awfully big monkey now living on Day’s back.” But when all the doors seem to close for Ryan Day, he has a key that will open a treasure chest of motivation. That’s none other than sophomore OSU wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. He came with a promise and a rush of hope for Day.

“I’m not a sore loser, but I hate losing, and losing to that team up north was pretty crazy. “In the end, I think it really helped us play the way we did in the playoffs. But I didn’t want to go to Ohio State and lose to that team up north. I just hate them. Just something about them. For the next two years, I promise you, I will not lose to them. I can’t lose to them in the next two years,” shared Jeremiah Smith. Along with him, Ryan Day also needs to buckle up. More than just saving face, he’s trying to shield his family from another storm.