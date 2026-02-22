Ryan Day’s Julian Sayin Verdict Puts 134 FBS Teams on Alert After OSU QB’s Transformation Shocks Fans

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day points out directions to players prior to the Buckeyes game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, November 22, 2025. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA COL20251122102 AaronxJosefczyk

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day points out directions to players prior to the Buckeyes game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, November 22, 2025. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA COL20251122102 AaronxJosefczyk

Despite throwing for 258 yards in the 2025 finale, Julian Sayin’s performance was defined by what he didn’t do, which was scoring touchdowns and avoiding sacks. That ending has now prompted a clear verdict from his head coach, Ryan Day, prompting the 134 FBS teams to take notice.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Not too many guys his age have been to New York City, and when you’re a Heisman trophy finalist or have had the year that he had, at his age, usually, learn things,” said Ohio State head coach in an interview with 10TV’s Dom Tiberi. “I think he learned some things at the end of the year. So now you have a more veteran guy who’s played some football before, not going into these first few games.

ADVERTISEMENT

You’ve seen our schedule, you’ve seen our road schedule and what we have next year, but it’s certainly going to help having somebody that’s been through it before and has some experience.”

Even though the season ending came with Sayin losing the Heisman race to Fernando Mendoza, his overall report card tells a different story. He led the nation in completion percentage at 77.0%, finished second in touchdown passes with 32. Day’s quarterback then landed in the top 15 units, piling up 3,610 passing yards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago December 6, 2025: Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin 10 warming up after halftime of the NCAA, College League, USA Big Ten Championship football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM. Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251206_zma_c04_564 Copyright: xDarrenxLeex

His contribution to Day’s offense helped the unit land the PFSN CFB offensive impact grade of 90.9. That was the third best in the country. Not to forget, the success came under their first-time play caller, Brian Hartline. The experience Day referenced was on full display throughout the highs and lows of Sayin’s freshman campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The Heisman votes didn’t swing his way. However, Sayin earned respect on this journey. He came up just short of the Big Ten’s top quarterback honor, losing by a hair’s breadth to Mendoza. But at the end, Day’s quarterback walked away Big Ten Freshman of the Year, the national Shaun Alexander Trophy, and second-team All-Big Ten honors.

Day saying Sayin won’t feel like a rookie comes off as a heads-up. Last season, we saw how the Buckeyes kept shifting schemes for their quarterback. Against cupcake opponents like Grambling State and Minnesota, the Buckeyes let him take charge. The result? A 326.3-yard-per-game heater.

ADVERTISEMENT

But against stronger opponents like Texas and Illinois, Day chose to be more conservative with Sayin. That led his yardage drop to 166.7 per game, which was not because of productivity issues.

Even in quieter games, Sayin never blinked when it came to precision. He completed 65% of his throws against Texas. If Day’s ultimatum for Sayin is not enough of a warning for the rivals, the quarterback’s transformation might make things clearer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Day’s quarterback sports a shorter hairstyle

The Buckeyes have dropped in their schedule for the spring practice, and their program has already tapped into that energy. On February 20, Day’s wide receiver Jeremiah Smith recorded a video along with Sayin promoting the Buckeye Sports Group Spring Game.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What’s up, Buckeye Nation? Can’t wait to see you guys at the Buckeye Sports Group Spring Game on April 18th,” said Smith to the camera.

“We got some cool memorabilia for you guys and signed jerseys. We’ll see you guys April 18th in The Shoe. Go Bucks!” came Sayin’s message as he stood at the back holding the jersey.

That’s when Day’s quarterback’s haircut drew fans’ attention. Sayin is usually known by his signature look, the “Cali-style” with helmet-flip hair. But that long-hair look was gone as he sported what a fan jokingly called a “QB1 haircut.” This took the fans aback, taking them straight to February last year when he sported the short haircut.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is there any message that Julian Sayin wants to put forward through his new look? It reflects a mental shift. The short hairstyle reflects a sense of discipline in Ryan Day’s quarterback. With a big season looming, Sayin ditched the long locks. It remains to be seen whether he lives up to Day’s standard.