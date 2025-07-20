Ryan Day’s Longstanding WR Tradition Gets Big Boost With Major Recruiting News

Well, fans must be curious to know what’s up with the defending champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes. Now that the 2025 season is yet to unfold, all the buzz is about the 2026 recruiting trail. Going by On3’s 2026 rankings, Ryan Day’s Buckeyes could not make it to the top 5 class. They now stand at No.9 with 21 recruits locked in. But so what?

It did not stop Day from hopping on the 2027 recruiting train. And it did serve Ohio State well. They have already won the heart of the 2027 5-star wide receiver, Jamier Brown. And for that, Day did not have to wait till 2025. Brown’s commitment came in November 2024, even before Day’s squad lifted the Natty. Brown’s debut is still years down the line. But turns out that with this commitment, Day and Co. will get lucky to carry on with their sweetest traditions.

Brown knew how he had made the correct decision after seeing the Buckeyes place yet another wide out in the first round of the NFL Draft in Emeka Egbuka. He told Eleven Warriors, “It makes me think I made a great decision. They were like one of the first ones to have five receivers go in the first round (within four years). Obviously, I want to be a part of that. I’m going to accomplish everything I can to be a part of that, and I think I made the right decision.” Turns out that Brown’s commitment is going to be beneficial both ways. “NEWS: C/O 2027 WR Jamier Brown ( @jam1erbrown ) is ranked as the #1 WR on all major recruiting websites,” shared CFB analyst Nate Gravender on Instagram.

While the recruit would use the Buckeyes as a platform to take a leap to the NFL, Day got to flex their tradition with him. Well, turns out that Day has hit a jackpot with Brown. The Wayne High School product has won the OHSAA Division 1 state championship in the boys’ 100-meter dash with a blistering time of 10.36 seconds. Talking about the stats, Days’ 2027 hunt has over 1000 yards and 15 touchdowns as only a sophomore in high school. But more than the stats on the gridiron, Day got his business with Brown’s No.1 ranking. As Gravender pointed out, “The buckeyes land the #1 WR in the nation for the 3rd consecutive year 😳.” Now, that’s definitely something that Day got to flex about.

They have already locked in Mater Dei wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. for the 2026 class, who holds the No.1 rankings. The 6-foot-6, 200-pound pass-catcher committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes in June 2023. Even though he took visits to Miami, USC, and Oregon, he still remains locked in with Day’s Buckeyes. For their 2025 class, the WR room includes Oradell (NJ) Bergen Catholic’s Quincy Porter. So, Day’s streak dates back to the 2025 class. Porter was ranked the No. 1 player in New Jersey. During his senior season, he caught 57 passes for 969 yards and 11 touchdowns. Now, Day might be in dire need of this big boost. After all, walking into the 2025 season, he has got too many things on his plate.

What keeps the hotness meter high on Ryan Day’s seat?

On the July 8th episode of the CBS Sports podcast, Chris Hassel stirred Day’s pot a little. He explored CFB writer Chip Patterson’s list of ‘Safest Coaches in College Football.’ That’s when something unusual caught his attention. And he could not help but bring it up on the podcast. The big Ryan Day snub. As Hassel noted, “It’s interesting to note that he’s not among the 10 safest coaches in college football despite winning a national championship last year.” No brownie points for guessing what makes Day’s seat hot in the 2025 season as well.

“And Chip, I have to imagine that has a little something to do with the fact that he’s lost four straight against Michigan,” noted the analyst. The sole reason Sherrone Moore’s program snatched the spotlight away from Day’s Ohio State last season was because they still managed to hand them a defeat without the support of two of their top weapons, cornerback Will Johnson and tight end Colston Loveland. Now Patterson reminded Day of an Ohio State tradition, something that is surely going to break his morale.

No matter how bitter it might sound, Patterson still chose to serve the harsh reality check. He said, “But he is not untouchable, and he is not untouchable because of those losses to the biggest rival they have on the schedule. He has been able to solidify himself in the halls of honor, but Ohio State has shown historically it will move on a coach as beloved as he may be if they are not able to get it over on their rivals from Ann Arbor.” Now one question remains. Ryan Day’s already planting seeds for 2027—but will he be around to reap the harvest?