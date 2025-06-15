Ryan Day’s Major OSU Weakness Exposed as $6M Gamble Gets Clear Verdict

Last season, the Ohio State Buckeyes ended in a blaze of glory, hoisting the national championship trophy. But strange as it may sound, the team finished fourth in the Big Ten standings—trailing Oregon, Penn State, and Indiana. It’s a reminder that the road to a title is often winding, and 2025 looks no less chaotic. Ryan Day now stares down a season defined by transition: 14 players gone to the NFL, fresh names on the coordinator headset, and lofty expectations despite critical roster gaps. Even in the afterglow of a championship, this version of OSU feels more like a new beginning than a coronation tour.

The real question emerges, especially in the trenches. Analyst Jake Butt summed it up best when asked about Ohio State’s natty hopes on Crain & Company: “There are certain areas of strengths and weakness, whereas, Ohio State, their defensive line depth is a concern. Aside from that, I feel good about their linebacker, safety, secondary, obviously wide receivers.”

Butt was bullish on the Buckeyes’ offense, even suggesting their O-line “has a chance to win the Joe Moore Award this year.” But he didn’t hide the elephant in the room. “Max Klare at tight end is another underrated piece of this. I don’t know how you’re going to defend them.” Yet for all the flash and firepower up front, the back end looks vulnerable.

That imbalance got highlighted this week when Ohio State missed out on four-star DL Tyson Bacon. He committed to Miami despite the Buckeyes’ full-court press. It’s part of a bigger recruiting trend—and not a flattering one. The Buckeyes have quietly struggled to lock in elite edge-rushing prospects lately, and questions about the future at defensive tackle continue to fester.

That brings us to the $6 million gamble. Brian Hartline’s promotion—long overdue in the eyes of many—finally happened. Ryan Day had initially promoted Hartline to OC in 2023, only to strip him of play-calling duties the following season in favor of bringing in Chip Kelly. However, after just one season, Kelly departed to become the offensive coordinator for the Las Vegas Raiders. In a swift turn, Day reinstated Hartline as offensive coordinator for 2025—this time, seemingly more out of necessity than pure trust. And Hartline signed a contract worth $2 million annually over the next three years.

Ryan Day stepped back from play-calling duties last season. It worked. The offense thrived, and Hartline looked poised to take full control along with co-OC Keenan Bailey. But as Butt asked, “With two coordinators for Ohio State, you’re starting from ground zero once again. Brian Hartline was next in line to be the coordinator, and they’ve been hesitant for a few years. So the question is, what changes? Is he really ready to take that step?” There’s no doubt Hartline is a wizard with receivers, but now he’s running the whole show offensively.

Butt added. “I would love to be a coordinator for Ohio State. You can kind of close your eyes and pick a play, and it’s likely going to work with the talent they have.” Still, coaching isn’t a plug-and-play job. Hartline’s learning curve may define this season’s ceiling.

The arms race never stops. With top-tier defensive line talent slipping away, the program is staring at a growing need for an infusion of muscle and depth. This isn’t just a future problem—it could be the crack in the armor that derails Ohio State’s 2025 defense.

Ryan Day teased three but landed only one

In the middle of a rough patch for Ohio State’s defensive recruiting, things just got a bit more puzzling. On social media, the Buckeyes teased fans with not one, not two, but three Buckeye nut emojis—usually a rock-solid signal that multiple commitments are on the way. That cryptic post had fans buzzing with excitement, expecting a hat trick of new talent. Instead, it turned into a one-man show.

The lone commitment? Elijah Newman-Hall, a standout 2028 RB. Now don’t get it twisted—Newman-Hall is legit. He’s very young but highly regarded, and the Buckeyes will be thrilled to have him. Still, when you drop three emojis, the expectation is clear. You land three.

In Buckeye land, that emoji tease is as close to a sure thing as it gets. It’s almost gospel. They actually tweeted three of them, which led some to believe that they were about to land a trio of recruits. With Ryan Day and his staff already facing heat over defensive depth and recent recruiting misses, the misfire stings a bit more.