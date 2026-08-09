Ryan Day’s Ohio State Lands 5-Star QB in 2028 Class

Ohio State just secured another massive cornerstone for its future. Head coach Ryan Day landed a commitment from Christopher Vargas, the top quarterback in the 2028 class. The Massachusetts native chose the Buckeyes after years of quiet, persistent evaluation from Ohio State’s coaching staff.

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Standing 6-foot-4, the St. John’s Prep standout picked Columbus over powerhouses like Alabama, Oregon, and arch-rival Michigan. For Ryan Day, winning a high-stakes national recruitment outside the Midwest proves Ohio State’s elite pull remains unmatched across college football.

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The biggest reason he picked Columbus comes down to the deep connection with Day and quarterbacks coach Billy Fessler.

“Not everything is about football when I talk to (Day). Sometimes I would sit down and talk to him about life,” Vargas said.

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He noted that their conversations often centered on personal growth rather than just playbook schemes, making Columbus feel like the ideal developmental home.

“Just the coaching staff and the place they’re at, the culture, they have everything that is great for me and the right fit for me,” Vargas said of his decision. “I think Ohio State is the place that can develop me the best.”

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Ohio State actually noticed his talent very early and offered him a scholarship when he was just an eighth-grader. Vargas made it clear that those years of building trust paid off, saying, “I’ve been building relationships with them for probably two years or three years now. It’s been great.”

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Joining Ohio State also means stepping into an offense packed with blue-chip weapons. Vargas expressed eager anticipation about pairing up with elite commits like five-star receiver Jett Harrison, saying, “I’ll be playing with the best of the best and against the best of the best every day in practice.”

Christopher Vargas completely dominated his sophomore year at St. John’s Prep. He carried his team all the way to the state championship game while putting up numbers. He completed 75% of his passes, throwing for 24 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

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For Ryan Day, this commitment reinforces a proven track record of developing elite passers for the NFL. Vargas patterns his game after former Buckeye star C.J. Stroud, relying on calm pocket movement and rhythmic timing to deliver accurate passes into tight windows across the field.

With Vargas officially on board, Ohio State now holds the undisputed No. 1 recruiting class in the entire country for 2028. He gives the Buckeyes another big piece to build around and helps keep them in the national championship picture for years to come.

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The Buckeyes got the special one in him!

Vargas is the sixth 5-star quarterback to commit to Ryan Day during his tenure. And what makes Vargas so special is that he is literally a historic talent for his home state.

He is the first-ever five-star quarterback to come out of Massachusetts since recruiting networks started tracking players way back in 2001.

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“Gifted arm talent who looks like one of the purest passers early on in the 2028 cycle… 9.5-inch hands prior to his sophomore season. Has a loose, live arm. Able to generate easy velocity while locating his passes into small windows with accuracy and touch. Musters RPM’s on his passes despite his lack of mass at this stage. Shows encouraging signs of passing nuance early,” Director of Scouting for Rivals, Charles Power, wrote of Vargas.

Vargas won’t arrive until 2028. Over the next two seasons, Julian Sayin and Tavien St. Clair will lead the Buckeyes on the field. Once Sayin heads to the NFL, Vargas will step onto campus and compete for the QB1 role with St. Clair in his true-freshman year. There’s a pretty good chance he might get the nod, or sit a year under him and then win the nod.

Regardless, Christopher Vargas will suit up for the Buckeyes and, hopefully, keep the tradition of ‘QBU’ alive!