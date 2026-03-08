Ryan Day’s Ohio State Predicted to Ink Jersey Patch Deal With $175M Behemoth After AD’s Limited Support

With Ohio State’s athletic department tightening the purse strings on football, Ryan Day is being forced to look for new allies. His most powerful one might be a hometown giant with a nine-figure checkbook and a very familiar logo.

According to On3’s reports, the Columbus-based behemoth, Nationwide Insurance, is going to sponsor Day’s squad. The brand already owns the name of the Buckeyes’ hockey arena. Nationwide isn’t just a corporate sponsor. They are a Columbus institution with deep pockets. The same financial muscle that privately bankrolled a $175 million NFL arena decades ago is exactly the type of behemoth Ryan Day needs to sustain a championship-caliber roster in today’s play-by-play era.

The potential partnership is no surprise, as Nationwide, a Columbus-based financial giant and Fortune 100 company, has been a major sponsor of all 36 Ohio State varsity sports for nearly two decades, since 2005, to be exact. In 2014, the university signed a 10-year agreement with the company as the official insurance sponsor for the university community. Based in Columbus, Nationwide has grown into a global powerhouse in insurance and finance, offering everything from auto and homeowners coverage to pensions and mutual funds.

“From football to soccer to lacrosse, we hope our support makes a difference,” said Nationwide Insurance’s regional vice president of Ohio and West Virginia, Amy Shore, about their intention behind the deal. “We’ve also extended our sponsorship beyond athletics by providing the best band in the land with the best new uniforms.”

Imago September 6, 2025, Columbus, Ohio, U.S: Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Tavien St. Clair 9 prepares to take the snap during the game between the Grambling State Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio. Columbus U.S – ZUMAs304 20250906_zaf_s304_042 Copyright: xScottxStuartx

After four straight years of record sales, the company climbed three places to No. 72 on the 2025 Fortune 500, remaining firmly in the top tier of global insurers. While all these factors must be enough to pacify Day, the Ohio State head coach is finicky about another factor.

Day has strictly cancelled the blue theme in the Columbus camp and has forbidden players from wearing that color in team practices. All this to stamp the seriousness of the Michigan game. So, does Nationwide pass Day’s check? The only potential snag is Nationwide’s iconic blue logo, a color Day has famously banned from the facility to maintain the focus on the Michigan rivalry.

While the blue in Nationwide’s logo presents a potential hurdle, the financial realities of modern college football may force Day’s hand, as conference rivals are already securing their own lucrative deals. Already, the Arkansas Razorbacks have signed a five-year deal with Tyson Foods. The sweet spot of the agreement is that roughly 90% of the revenue is expected to be funneled directly to athletes through NIL deals with the company.

With AD Ross Bjork openly shifting revenue-sharing focus toward rebuilding the basketball program, football is suddenly feeling the pinch. Landing a lucrative jersey patch isn’t just about aesthetics anymore, but a necessary and aggressive countermove by Ryan Day to ensure his transfer portal war chest doesn’t dry up because things aren’t looking so good for the head coach currently.

Ryan Day’s program is now running on limited financial support

The urgency to find a sponsor looks real for Day’s squad since the Buckeyes’ football had a tumultuous 2025 season. They were supposed to defend their Natty. Instead, Day’s squad ended up losing it, finishing the season with a 12-2 overall record. This disappointing end to the football season coincided with the athletic department publicly shifting its financial focus, creating the perception that football was no longer the sole priority.

But that served them no good. The basketball program lost its footing in March Madness and wrapped up the season with a 15-8 overall record. Yet then, the Buckeyes’ athletic director Ross Bjork leaned towards the basketball program, tightening his fist for Day’s squad.

“Basketball will have a bigger (revenue share) number next year. And then it’s about, again, the race to build out third-party NIL opportunities is here,” he said. “We’ve done it on the football side, and we’re doing it on the basketball side. We’ve got to build that number up.”

While Nationwide’s signature blue logo clashes directly with Ryan Day’s strict ban on Michigan colors, financial necessity usually forces compromises. When millions of dollars in NIL funding are on the line to keep Ohio State competitive, the Buckeyes might just have to tolerate a little blue on their scarlet jersey.