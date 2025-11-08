Ryan Day’s Son Makes Big Career Statement as OSU Offer Still Awaits

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day’s son, RJ Day, is back in the spotlight – for the second time in the last two months. Back in October, the St. Francis DeSales phenom dragged his team out of the abyss against Harrison. Fast-forward to November 7, and RJ’s making headlines again after his heroic feat against Ashland. Not just himself. RJ ensured to help his mate shine through on the gridiron, who just so happens to be on the Buckeyes’ radar.

On November 7, Ohio State beat writer Patrick Murphy shared a clip of the star show RJ had put up against Ashland. RJ lit up the scoreboard, torching defenses for a school-record 482 yards and three touchdowns. His grand finale? A clutch 4-yard strike to Jordan Karhoff, an Ohio State tight end target for the 2027 class, with just five ticks left on the clock. With this, RJ led St. Francis DeSales to a thrilling 33-29 win over Ashland.

That’s how the class of 2027 quarterback is shining through his junior season. Last month, Stallions’ quarterback completed a clutch 22-yard pass in the waning moments against Harrison. RJ had set up the game-winning field goal for his high school. Ryan’s son was in a surgical form against Columbus Africentric Early College on September 5, too. In DeSales’ 35–18 victory, he completed 16 of 19 passes for 275 yards and five touchdowns.

In just two seasons, RJ has thrown for 2,933 yards and 29 touchdowns. He is already sitting atop the DeSales passing charts, and he’s not even close to done. Throughout, RJ focused on improving himself. The young chap has been hanging around the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. And it has actually paid off. In his latest game against Ashland, RJ broke the high school’s record. He threw the game-winning touchdown to Buckeye target Jordan Karhoff.

He is the No. 277 overall prospect and No. 16 tight end in the class, per the 247Sports composite rankings. RJ’s mate stands tall at 6-foot-4 and weighs 215 pounds, and checks all the boxes. He has already racked up 33 offers, which include one from Ohio State, and claims to share a strong bond with Ryan and tight end coach Keenan Bailey.

“He’s just really cool to me, he treats me just like another person that he’s cool with, not like a recruit,” Karhoff said. While his mate is under the Buckeyes’ radar, RJ is yet to woo his dad and his staff.

Everybody is calling RJ Day except the Buckeyes

As reported back in June, RJ’s list of offers includes 13 FBS schools. Day has already received multiple offers from institutions such as the University of Akron, Marshall University, Boston College, Kent State University, and the University of Cincinnati, among others. Syracuse jumped into the race in May. “So, he actually has an offer from Purdue. Okay. And, they have been great. My wife loved it there. And again, it’s always been about the people,” the Ohio State Buckeyes head coach kept things hot when it came to his son’s recruiting scene.

However, the offer from the Buckeyes camp is yet to arrive for RJ. Rather than Ryan being willing to take his son under his wings, it turns out that the St Francis DeSales star will not want to board the Ohio State wagon. As Jeremy Birmingham of the Austin & Birm Show shared, “I am confident RJ does not want to play at Ohio State. He wants to build his own path. He has two years left of high school and has made himself into a pretty good quarterback over the last couple of years.”

Moreover, Ohio State hasn’t made a move yet. But RJ Day’s already winning over Buckeye legends. On March 29, 2025, he took to X to announce that former OSU great Eddie George had offered him a scholarship to Bowling Green. “Coach George is first class,” RJ wrote.

Now, with the DeSales standout lighting up the high school scene, the big question is: will the Buckeyes finally throw their own hat into the ring?