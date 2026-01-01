Ryan Day’s Two Major Calls Backfire as Ohio State Fans Demand Urgent Change

It’s been a mentally tough 45 minutes for Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes right now. Mario Cristobal’s Hurricanes are just one quarter of football away from arguably their biggest win of the last decade. Amid all that, Ryan Day is catching a lot of heat for some very questionable decisions he’s made so far in this game and throughout the month.

The Miami Hurricanes are literally playing their 2003-level football. The Hurricanes’ front seven has allowed just -3 rushing yards in the entire first half and has already recorded four sacks. Word on the street is that this is Ohio State’s worst rushing performance since 2005.

Mario Cristobal’s U is up 17–7 heading into the final quarter of the Cotton Bowl. Miami is making it extremely difficult for Ohio State to mount any kind of offensive comeback. Buckeye Nation is blasting Ryan Day for two main reasons:

1) taking the play-call duty away from Brian Hartline

One major point of criticism is Day’s choice to take over offensive play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Brian Hartline for this game. The Ohio State head honcho play-calling has been fallible as it gets in the first-half.

The offense has looked out of sorts and couldn’t even score a single point in the first half – something that hasn’t happened to the Buckeyes since the 2016 Fiesta Bowl. Fans and analysts are questioning if that was the right move with so much on the line.

2) Jayden Fielding

The kicking game is also a big issue. Day faced way-too-many-strays for sticking with kicker Jayden Fielding after he missed a critical 27-yard field goal in the Big Ten Championship game against Indiana. To make the matter even worse, Fielding missed a 49-yard field goal attempt just before halftime. Not going to lie, that could give some confidence to Buckeye heading into the halftime.

There’s a lot of plays left in the game, Buckeyes might make a comeback. But that doesn’t stop fans on X question Day’s performance as a play-caller and decision-maker.