Ryan Williams Gives Rare Behind-the-Scenes Look at EA CFB 26 Cover Shoot That Leaves Former Alabama Star Speechless

You know that one friend who walks into a room and just owns the vibe? That was Ryan Williams at the EA Sports College Football 26 cover shoot. But instead of just flexing for the camera, the Alabama freshman wideout went full Comedy Central—dropping roast after roast on some of the biggest names in college football like he was on a mission to clown the whole Top 25. And in the middle of all that smoke? A moment so savage it left even a former Alabama star completely stunned.

It all popped off June 2nd when Williams, one of the official cover athletes alongside Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith, posted a wild behind-the-scenes clip from the EA CFB 26 shoot. Picture it: the future of college football chilling in the bleachers—Florida’s DJ Lagway, Former Bama and Ohio State’s Caleb Downs, Michigan’s true freshman Bryce Underwood, and Smith. Everyone was low-key vibing. Waiting for cameras to roll. And then, boom—Ryan presses record.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by College Football (@elitecollegefootball) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Who we with?” Williams asks, flipping the camera to Lagway and Smith. They give their names, smiling like it’s just another day in the life. Then Williams drops the line that had the comments section in shambles: “Both of y’all, sorry.” That’s it. Just pure, unapologetic smoke. They laughed it off, but it set the tone.

Next victim? The former Bama wideout, Caleb Downs. The No.1 defensive player in the country and a likely Top 5 pick in 2026. Williams played it up—asked for his name with fake curiosity, like he didn’t know the guy was a walking NFL Draft highlight reel. Caleb Downs responded innocently,Williams hit him with: “Nah, I don’t want nothing.” Downs looked shook. Ryan Williams didn’t want any smoke with the best defensive player in the country. Didn’t say a word. Just sat there, frozen like EA had hit pause.

Caleb Downs dipped out of Bama and rolled with Ohio State back in January 2024. The big reason? Nick Saban retired, and that shook things up big time in Tuscaloosa. Downs was a beast as a freshman—led the team in tackles—so when Saban bounced, he figured it was time to look around. He hit the transfer portal on January 17, and just 3 days later, he committed to the Buckeyes. Quick turnaround.

Why’d he pick Ohio State? Well, for one, he vibed with Coach Ryan Day and felt like the Buckeyes’ system could take his game to the next level.“I believe in Coach Day, and I believe in this team.” And guess what? They end up winning the natty. Look, He wasn’t throwing shade at Bama, just wanted a better fit for his growth, both for college ball and looking ahead to the league (NFL, obviously).

Alright, back to Ryan Williams’ roast session. The last victim? Bryce Underwood. The 5-star threw up some signs for the camera, and Williams didn’t miss a beat: “Yeah, he extra… extra dog water.” The roast parade rolled on until Williams wrapped it up like a true showman: “Alright, alright, I’m done. We out.”

Everything you need to know about EA College Football 26

If this clip didn’t hype you up for the game’s release, nothing will. EA Sports College Football 26 is officially dropping on July 10, 2025, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, with Deluxe Edition buyers getting early access on July 7. This is the long-awaited return of the franchise, and EA isn’t holding back. The game features all 134 FBS teams, complete with real stadiums, uniforms, mascots, fight songs, and even crowd traditions. Whether it’s dotting the “i” at Ohio State or running down the hill at Clemson, it’s all in the game.

Gameplay-wise, it’s on another level. EA loaded the playbooks with 2,700+ new plays, added dynamic substitutions, and revamped the AI on both sides of the ball. Coaching is deeper than ever with 300+ real-life coaches included, each bringing their authentic schemes and play styles. So yeah, you’ll see actual offensive minds like Lincoln Riley or defensive setups like Kirby Smart’s in action, not some generic CPU logic.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Road to Glory mode is fully reloaded. You start in high school, go through recruiting battles (yes, you can decommit now), and navigate NIL deals, GPA stress, and position battles on campus. Your decisions off the field now affect your legacy just as much as what you do on Saturdays. The Dynasty Mode is also bigger, with formation subs, transfer portal recruiting, online cross-play for dynasties, and even a customizable Trophy Room to show off your chips.

One of the most hyped features is the Stadium Pulse System — during clutch moments, your screen might shake, the play clock might glitch, and your QB’s nerves will actually affect gameplay. This adds pressure to road games and makes crowd momentum a real weapon. And if you’re wondering about the transfer portal and NIL? EA has baked both into every corner of the game. You can recruit portal players in Dynasty, negotiate NIL opportunities in Road to Glory, and even manage donor interest.

So yeah — from gameplay to graphics to off-field chaos — College Football 26 is built for this new era. If you’ve been waiting since NCAA 14, this might be the year the king returns to the throne.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ryan Williams’ clip is about to go viral, but it’s also giving us a preview of what these athletes might bring to the field this season. Alabama and Ohio State both have national title hopes. If they meet in the playoffs? That’s straight-up box office. Smith vs. Williams. Buckeyes vs. Bama. And maybe Downs finally gets the last word before getting drafted early in the 1st round.