Deion Sanders Makes Immediate Move to Save Colorado After New Roster Trouble

Deion Sanders is back at it again, making it crystal clear that he never stops working to upgrade his roster. As we head into the spring of 2026, it’s clear the head coach isn’t satisfied with how things went last season. Even though the Buffaloes showed flashes of greatness in 2025, they struggled to stop the run and consistently put pressure on opposing quarterbacks. To fix those gaps, Sanders has been aggressively hunting for more size and power to strengthen his defensive line.

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One of the newest players fans will get to watch this spring is junior college standout Sam Gadie from Monroe University. The news was first shared by veteran beat writer Brian Howell.

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Howell noted that the 6-foot-3, 235-pound edge rusher from Trenton, New Jersey, brings immediate production to a defensive front that has been heavily rebuilt. Gadie is expected to provide an immediate spark to a group that needs more explosive playmakers in the trenches.

In just six games with the Monroe Mustangs last year, Gadie was incredibly efficient, recording 8 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. That averages out to nearly a sack per game, highlighting a player who knows how to win with quickness and leverage.

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With consistent practice, it’s reasonable to expect the player to adapt to Big 12 physicality; he could push for 8-10 sacks as a rotational starter.

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This commitment comes at a vital moment for Colorado. The defensive line has undergone significant turnover, and while the roster features names like Vili Taufatofua and Immanuel Ezeogu, the group was still searching for a proven disruptor.

Gadie fits that need perfectly. As Coach Prime often tells his team, ‘The portal is about finding the missing piece to the puzzle.’

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If Gadie can translate his junior college dominance to the Power conference level, he could be the key to elevating a pass rush that has plenty of room to grow. But that can only be possible once he fills the gaps in his roster.

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Sanders deals with his 2026 roster troubles

After the 2025 season, one of the most exciting pickups for Deion Sanders was Ezra Christensen, a powerhouse transfer from New Mexico State. Christensen was a force to be reckoned with in 2025, leading all FCS defensive linemen with 28 quarterback hurries. On paper, he’s exactly the kind of playmaker the Buffaloes need to dominate the trenches.

However, a cloud of uncertainty is hanging over Christensen’s debut. Despite the initial excitement surrounding his signing, it turns out there are lingering questions about whether he’s actually cleared to play.

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During a press conference on Friday, defensive line coach Dante Carter admitted that the team is still waiting for a green light from officials.

“Right now, he has a [eligibility] situation that we’re trying to figure out,” Carter said. “We’re still working through it. I’m very excited to see what he’s going to do for us in the fall once we get his situation taken care of.”

With the spring game just a week away, the lack of a clear answer is starting to cause some nervous energy in Boulder.

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Most fans assumed everything was settled when the school first announced him on the roster, but that clearly isn’t the case. For a program that is counting on Christensen to be a Day 1 difference-maker, the wait for an official decision is becoming a major storyline.