Sam Leavitt Names ASU Star Who Was ‘Disrespected’ in Big Kenny Dillingham Culture Admission

Arizona State football pulled off one of the most dramatic flips in recent memory. From dead last projections to Big 12 champs and a College Football Playoff spot. And while Kenny Dillingham deserves his flowers for architecting this full-blown resurrection, quarterback Sam Leavitt just reminded everyone it wasn’t built on sunshine and recruiting stars. There was a bit of disrespect as well.

Sam Leavitt was at the annual Manning Passing Academy last week, and when asked about ASU’s underdog mentality by Verdin Verdict, he didn’t hesitate: “Yeah, I mean first of all it’s the people that Coach Dillingham recruits, the people we bring in who buy into the culture. You know, we kinda all have a chip on our shoulder. For me, I felt under-recruited. Skat [Cam Skattebo] came from Sac State, JT [Jordyn Tyson] was disrespected going into last year. That’s just who this team is. Xavier Alford, Jordan Crook, Clayton Smith—we carry that with us all the time.”

Let’s start with the guy talking. Sam Leavitt was basically an afterthought at Michigan State before flipping the whole script at Arizona State. Low-key, folks had him pegged as one of the worst starting QBs heading into last season. But he hit ’em with the UNO reverse card—tossed 24 touchdowns, just six picks, and racked up over 2,800 yards through the air. He even went toe-to-toe with Quinn Ewers in the Peach Bowl. Now, heading into the 2025 season, Leavitt’s not just in the conversation; he’s arguably the best QB in the Big 12 and a top-7 guy in just about every analyst’s rankings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sun Devil Football (@sundevilfb)

His go-to-guy. Jordyn Tyson? That man went from just 470 yards at Colorado to a full-blown WR1 breakout. 1,101 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 18 third-down catches that all felt like daggers. Some might argue the only reason the Longhorns won the Peach Bowl against the Sun Devils was the absence of Jordyn Tyson. And what about Skattebo?

1,711 yards, 24 touchdowns, and a 42-yard touchdown pass in the Peach Bowl? Man was doing everything but selling hot dogs in the stands. Now he’s with the Giants, but his legacy set the bar for what ASU expects from its backfield. And let’s not sleep on Clayton Smith, a former five-star who never got traction at Oklahoma, but flipped the script in Tempe and became a pass-rushing nightmare. Xavion Alford and Jordan Crook? Both SEC castaways now own chunks of ASU’s defensive identity.

This wasn’t a team stacked with bluebloods. It was a team full of players who felt like receipts were due. And under Dillingham? They cashed in. One of the biggest reasons? Kenny Dillingham’s Culture. And not the fake “rah-rah” kind. Real culture. As D-lineman Justin Wodtly put it, guys were expected to be “multipliers, not dividers.” The offense went nuclear under new OC Marcus Arroyo and NFL vet Hines Ward.

From 17.8 points per game to nearly 30? That ain’t just coaching—that’s belief, chemistry, and play-callers finally giving guys like Leavitt the keys to run it how they see it. Kenny Dillingham went from a 33-year-old side-eye hire to Big 12 Coach of the Year. But he isn’t resting. His 2026 recruiting class? Already third in the conference while the Sun Devils are Big 12 favorites in 2025 with +600 odds. Not bad for a team people had cooked before Week 1 last year.

Where’s Sam Leavitt land in EA Sports College Football 26?

When the 2nd EA Sports college football game in over a decade drops July 10, don’t be surprised when you see Sam Leavitt sitting near the top. The same kid who was labeled a bottom-tier Power Four QB heading into 2024 is now tied for fourth-best QB in the game. Yup, a 91 overall rating—level with Carson Beck (Miami), LaNorris Sellers (South Carolina), and John Mateer (Oklahoma). That’s certified star status.

Now let’s break that down: 24 touchdowns, 5 rushing scores, and a passer rating that kept climbing every week in 2024. Returning for year two in Marcus Arroyo’s system, Leavitt’s about to work with a new-look WR room headlined by Jordyn Tyson. Add in a four-headed running back group, Chamon Metayer as a red zone menace, and four returning O-line starters? It’s hard not to see the pieces lining up for another playoff push.

The game ratings also preview some must-watch QB duels. Leavitt will square off against Kaidon Salter (Colorado, 88), Rocco Becht (Iowa State, 88), and Sawyer Robertson (Baylor, 88) throughout the season. Analysts project all three teams (Colorado unlikely) as contenders for the Big 12 crown. Think of those games as digital scouting reports. So yes, Sam Leavitt’s rating says 91. But that chip on his shoulder? Still feels like a 99.