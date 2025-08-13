Sam Pittman Trouble Deepens After AP Polls Revelation as Taylen Green Picks His Successor

Moving into the 2025 season, what’s the hotness temperature of Sam Pittman’s seat? Scalding hot. But turns out that by now, the Arkansas Razorbacks head coach has gotten immune to handling the heat. As ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum said in an interview in January, this year, “I forgot he was in trouble. That guy has been living on the hot seat the last three years.”

Fast forward to seven months, and Pittman’s chair is still releasing fumes. As Outkick’s Trey Wallace on July picked Pittman, along with Billy Napier and Mark Stoops, to be sitting on red hot coal. The analyst also came up with a wakeup call, “I think Arkansas is going to have to take a hard look in the mirror and figure out what they want to be in college football.” Here comes more serving of woes for Pittman.

On August 11, the preseason AP Top 25 Poll dropped with 12 SEC teams receiving votes. And poor Pittman, the Razorbacks were nowhere to be found on that list. The list features Texas, Penn State, Illinois, Arizona State, among others. Turns out that the AP Poll’s mark for SEC teams has been cut off right before reaching Pittman’s program. High danger is looming for the Razorbacks. Pittman and co. will be facing six preseason-ranked teams. So, this year, too, they fell prey to their decade-old bias of having one of the toughest schedules in the country.

And one could already sense the frustration in Pittman’s speech during the SEC Media Days. As the head coach said, “I don’t think you could have an easy schedule in the SEC. I just don’t think it would happen. You could have it easier, but the word ‘easy’ and nothing left on the back end of it never happens in the SEC.” But this time, Pittman does not want his boys to lose their fighting spirit and instead called this gauntlet schedule “one hell of an opportunity.”

Two of Arkansas’ four non-conference opponents are Memphis on the road and Notre Dame at home. Pittman and co.’s difficult lineup will be further topped up with an even harder SEC schedule. Arkansas’ radar does have some winnable games, like at home against Auburn and Mississippi State. But their away games might not be taken so easily like the ones against Texas, Tennessee, LSU, and Ole Miss, all of which have a good shot of punching the College Football Playoff ticket. At this point in time, Phil Steele guided Pittman through an in-depth analysis of his own team.

The analyst predicted, “This year 6 starters are back, and they loaded up on transfers. This should be an improved defense as they can play more man this year with PS #5, 15, and 18 CB’s and that will help improve the pass rush as well.” He is counting high on Pittman’s quarterback Taylen Green along with new weapons like running back Ja’Quinden Jackson. After this season, Pittman is going to lose his quarterback to the NFL, but he does not have much to worry about it.

Sam Pittman was helped by Taylen Green about the QB’s heir apparent

Well, definitely, Pittman’s quarterback is a strong player, but there have been dud moments for Green, too, in 2024. For instance, he threw for 341 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 81 yards in Arkansas’ 39-26 victory over Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl. But on his clean canvas, his struggle with sacks was the big ink blots. That’s when RJ Young came up with a bittersweet review, “Like Taylen Green is dumb athletic. We know this. He’s also the guy that can lead you to a win against Tennessee that Malachi Singleton game and finish off for you, but he played really well in that game – people forget this.”

Now that Pittman’s quarterback is entering his final season of eligibility, where does he stand? Arkansas insider John Nabors shared his take on That SEC Podcast: “My hottest take of this year will be that Taylen Green will be at least second team All-SEC in the league at the end of the year.” But fans have already started finding answers for whom Pittman is going to pass the QB1 baton after this season. Looks like Green already counts highly on his successor, KJ Jackson.

Sam Pittman’s quarterback duo faced the media following their fall practice. That’s when Taylen Green gave a glimpse of his bond with his backup. “I would say, like I’m probably closest with him…He’s, you know, one of my best friends off the field…just seeing how we grew from a freshman, wide-eyed to redshirt freshman or, second year…I’ll say his personality shows more in his second year,” stated Green. He’s in the meeting rooms, he’s the quickest to make a joke or lighten the mood up…So, just his growth, really not just as a football player, but you know, as a young man.” Atleast, Pittman got an idea of whom to count on after Green.