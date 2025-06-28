Scott Frost Makes Up Mind on QB1 as Big 12 Pressure Mounts, Insider Confirms

It’s decision time in Orlando—and this time, it’s not just about plays on the field. After a chaotic 2024 season that saw UCF burn through quarterbacks, new head coach Scott Frost is finally locking in his guy. The pressure is heavy. A 4–8 finish will do that to a program that was lighting up the scoreboard just a year prior. But the smoke’s starting to clear. And in that haze, one name is stepping forward: former Indiana signal-caller. The writing’s on the wall, and Bud Elliott’s latest interview with Knights247’s Stephen Leonard pretty much confirmed it.

During a sit-down on the ‘Cover 3‘ podcast, KNIGHTS247’s Stephen Leonard didn’t just hint—he practically handed him the playbook: “Tayven Jackson looks like he’s going to be the starter—that hasn’t been officially announced yet, but he’s shown flashes. He throws a really nice deep ball.” While Frost hasn’t made it official yet, the spring camp snaps—and buzz—say it all. And let’s just say UCF fans have been starving for consistency at quarterback.

The Knights trotted out 4 different QBs last season. KJ Jefferson brought SEC experience but couldn’t stay upright. EJ Colson had the juice but lacked polish. Jacurri Brown was exciting on paper but erratic in execution. Dylan Rizk… well, they all tried, but couldn’t convert. And the offense sputtered because of it, wasting a historic year from RB RJ Harvey, who rumbled for 1,577 yards and broke the school’s all-time touchdown record. Their offense was diabolically effective on the ground, averaging 229.4 rushing yards per game, placing them 7th in the country.

Enter Tayven Jackson.

On the surface, Jackson’s numbers don’t scream “savior.” He played second fiddle at Indiana, stuck behind transfer Kurtis Rourke. But what he did in limited snaps turned heads. In six games, Jackson completed 62.2% of his passes for 349 yards, four touchdowns, and one pick. He added 73 yards and three scores on the ground. But stats don’t always tell the story. It’s the way he operated in high-pressure situations that mattered.

“He throws a really nice deep ball,” Leonard noted, while also pointing out his chemistry with WRs Kason Stokes and Carl Jenkins. That connection alone should have UCF fans raising eyebrows.

Frost’s system is no secret. It’s full-speed, zero-brake football, a return to the breakneck tempo he used during his first UCF stint. Leonard laid out their offense style: “Well, they’re definitely more fast-paced than Gus Malzahn, who was kind of a methodical play-caller. Scott Frost likes to go fast. We’ve already seen that during spring camp—they were running up-tempo, moving quickly the whole time.” No more Gus Malzahn slow burns. This new version demands decisions, execution, and swagger—something UCF lacked during their 3-6 Big 12 debut. The defense was shaky, yes, but the Knights didn’t lose games because they couldn’t move the ball. They lost them because the QB carousel kept stalling drives and killing momentum.

So what does success look like? Leonard summed it up perfectly: “I think making it back to a bowl game is just step one. Obviously they put a clause in Scott Frost’s contract: if they make it to a bowl game this year, he gets a sixth year added to his contract. So that’s clearly their goal and what they hope to get out of this season. And I think that would be a success, showing that you’re competitive in the Big 12. Kinda similar to what Gus Malzahn’s first year in the Big 12 was.”

For starters, getting back to a bowl game. That’s the low bar in 2025, and it’s literally written into Frost’s deal. If the Knights go bowling, he earns a sixth year on the job. The schedule? It’s no cakewalk. They open with Jacksonville State and North Carolina A&T, but after that, it’s a meat grinder: Kansas State, Kansas, West Virginia, Baylor, Oklahoma State—and that’s just the middle stretch.

The goal isn’t playoff contention—not yet. It’s bowl eligibility. It’s showing signs of life in the Big 12. And it’s proving you’re not the conference’s punching bag. Protect the Bounce House. Steal a couple on the road. Get to six wins. That’s the roadmap. And with Tayven Jackson at the wheel, Scott Frost might just finally get this thing back on track.

Can Texas Tech keep its perfect record alive against UCF?

Let’s just go ahead and get this out of the way: Texas Tech has never lost to UCF. Ever. Not even once. Total domination, right? Well, pump the brakes a bit—it’s a one-game history. But hey, 1–0 is still 1–0. And for Joey McGuire’s Red Raiders, that record’s worth protecting. On November 18, 2023, Tech scraped out a 24–23 win in Lubbock, rallying from a 14-point deficit. This comeback was fueled by a 182-yard steamroll from Tahj Brooks and a crucial blocked extra point that ultimately secured the victory.

So yeah, it’s not exactly a rivalry. But come fall 2025, all eyes will be on round two. It’s going down in Lubbock again. Not exactly in Scott Frost’s favor. For Tech, keeping that perfect record alive means going through a new-look UCF team with a QB who’s finally found his footing and a coach who’s got a chip on both shoulders. If Tayven Jackson clicks, and Frost’s tempo catches fire, this could be a shootout Tech isn’t ready for.

That said, Joey McGuire will be waiting for the Knights on November 15 with a plan. Tech’s defense returns key contributors who’ve been through the Big 12 trenches, and McGuire’s squad has steadily improved year over year. The Red Raiders aren’t sneaking up on anybody in 2025—they’re expected to be a legit player in the conference race. This isn’t the same Tech that lived and died by Air Raid chaos. There’s a method to the madness now.

What makes this game even more intriguing is the timing. UCF will be deep into their gauntlet stretch when they roll into Lubbock. Fatigue, injuries, and morale could all play a role. But for Frost and Jackson, a win over Tech would be more than just evening the score—it’d be proof. Proof that the Knights are no longer stuck in neutral. Proof that the new regime is real.