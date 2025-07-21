Scott Frost’s Locker Room Style Draws UCF Verdict After Urban Meyer’s Nebraska Jibe

They say time heals all wounds. But for Scott Frost, 7 months wasn’t long enough to escape the burn he left behind in Lincoln. So when he finally stepped back into the spotlight at Big 12 Media Days, the spotlight hit hard, and Nebraska fans didn’t exactly hold back. Frost had just dropped a one-liner that ricocheted across college football Twitter like a firecracker: “Don’t take the wrong job.” It wasn’t just a jab. It was a verdict—and one that lit a fuse under everyone from Urban Meyer to Husker faithful.

After flaming out at Nebraska with a brutal 16–31 record—the program’s worst run in six decades—Frost quietly slipped back into the game last December, returning to Orlando to coach UCF. Only this time, the Knights are rolling in a Power Four world, no longer tucked away in the American Athletic Conference. It felt like a redemption arc in motion.

But when that quote surfaced during Big 12 Media Days, the past came roaring back. “Don’t take the wrong job,” he told The Athletic’s Chris Vannini when asked about his Nebraska tenure. It wasn’t just a throwaway line. The comment shot up the trending charts in the CFB world. Yet inside the UCF locker room? Frost isn’t catching heat. Quite the opposite. His players seem to love the guy.

On July 17, Sons of UCF dropped a behind-the-scenes clip from Media Days, and the vibe was clear: Frost fits. The man is vibing with his new team. When a reporter threw a curveball asking what makes Frost stand out, linebacker Keli Lawson laughed before giving his unfiltered take: “I mean, what stands out to me with him is just like—he’s just like a cool character. Like, you don’t really see him get flustered or phased.” Then he paused. “Me personally, I’ve only seen like two emotions. That’s either locked in or, or like cheery. So he’s just a real cool, calm, collected guy.”

When the reporter pushed again, asking if Frost’s youth helps him connect better, defensive end Nijalik Kelly jumped in: “Of course. It’s always better having a young coach, a coach that can actually get out there and do what we’re doing with us. Like—we’re running—and we see sometimes he’ll probably run with us ’cause he’s young. He can move with us. So he’ll run, he’ll talk joints. Just—that’s good for us.”

These aren’t empty soundbites either. Even RB1 Myles Montgomery wasn’t shy about praising Frost: “It’s been good. Like I said earlier, everything you heard about him is true. He’s a good dude.” Offensive tackle Paul Rubelt echoed the sentiment with a simple but pointed take: “Very refreshing.” And that word? It wasn’t just some polite coachspeak. It’s what separates Frost from the recycled clipboard club.

See, Frost isn’t about micromanaging or posturing. He’s built on trust. That’s what he did in 2017 when UCF went undefeated and handed Auburn their lunch in the Peach Bowl. It’s what former Knights QB Justin Holman remembered best: “Playing this game, you can’t be afraid to mess up, and he teaches us that every day.” Translation? Frost doesn’t coach fear. He coaches freedom.

Urban Meyer fires back at Scott Frost’s Nebraska comments

Now, Frost may have the UCF locker room on lock, but not everyone’s vibing with his Nebraska shade. Urban Meyer, former Ohio State head coach and a certified college football lifer, wasn’t too pleased. He heard the quote, and the needle moved.

“We’ve all stood at the podium and you say something and you’re like, ‘Ouch, why did I say that?’ and you can’t take it back,” Meyer said on his show The Triple Option. “I’m sure he’d want to take it back. If it’s not meant to be, it’s a direct shot at Nebraska. I know Scott Frost. Hell of a coach. I’ve known him for a long time. That didn’t go well.”

Meyer’s point wasn’t just about one comment. It was about legacy. Frost was supposed to be the hometown hero. Nebraska native. National title QB. The prodigal son is coming home. Instead, he walked into a program already in flames and left it charred. And when you’re built like Nebraska—steeped in tradition and fan obsession—that sort of collapse doesn’t get quietly forgiven.

Urban even revisited his own career crossroads. In 2003, he left Bowling Green for Utah. Big leap. A lot of doubt. Some told him it was a mistake. But he turned that into a 22-2 run and a ticket to the SEC. So yeah, he gets the whole “wrong job” talk. But he didn’t say it out loud. The kicker? Frost’s “wrong job” comment wasn’t even his full answer. He expanded in another interview, saying the lessons he learned were valuable. But nuance gets lost when you’re on a headline.