Scott Satterfield Issues Strong Brendan Sorsby Verdict as He Makes QB1 Backup Decision

Imagine this. You’re gearing up for the 2025 college football season, scrolling through coach speak and preseason rankings—and bam! Scott Satterfield drops a nugget for big 2025. The Bearcats’ head coach just laid it all out on the table: his quarterback room is locked and loaded, Brendan Sorsby is QB1 with a capital Q, and there’s finally some juice in Cincy’s offense.

Coming off a 5–7 finish in their Big 12 debut, the Bearcats were like a soda bottle that got shaken too hard—early fizz, then flat. They started strong, winning 5 of their 7, but then hit a brick wall, dropping the last 5 like bad habits. The offense is a hit-and-miss. They averaged 25.2 points and 420.6 yards per game—right in the NCAA middle lane. But heading into fall camp, all eyes are on the quarterback room. And Satterfield didn’t mince words.

“Start with Brendon. I think Brendon is a guy who, man, you love to have with experience and he’s certainly got that,” Satterfield told Bearcat Journal in a one-on-one interview on July 27. “Started several games in the Big Ten and then last year started all the games in the Big 12. He has great experience, understands our offense better this year. I think he’s worked as hard as anybody in our program this offseason.” Make no mistake. Sorsby didn’t come in as some hyped-up golden boy. He transferred from Indiana with a backpack full of questions and only a few believers.

But in 2024? He balled out. Tossed for 2,813 yards, 18 touchdowns, and only seven picks. And that wasn’t even his full bag. He put up 447 yards and 9 touchdowns on the ground, too—leading the Big 12 in rushing touchdowns among QBs. The man turned into a cheat code on opening day, dropping a career-high of 478 total yards on Texas Tech like he was playing Madden on rookie mode.

Now? The man’s shredded. Say sub-11% body fat. Built like a linebacker, runs like a tailback, throws like a sniper. And his chemistry with the playbook? Tight. Satterfield added, “For him, it’s going to come down to playing within the offense. Last year at times he was trying to do too much. We’ve got some talent around him now—just distribute the football and make good decisions. I’m happy he’s our quarterback.” But it’s not just Sorsby making headlines.

The Bearcats’ QB room runs deep, and Satterfield knows it. “[Brady] Lichtenberg and Samaj [Jones] are two great players, I think for backups. When they get their opportunity, they’ll go out and make plays.” Brady Lichtenberg? He’s basically part of the furniture in Nippert Stadium. The redshirt senior from Toledo has been in Cincy since 2020. He’s seen coaching changes, roster flips, the Luke Fickell era, and still stuck around. That loyalty’s not just for show—he brings value. In 2023, he completed 19-of-34 for 252 yards and a touchdown in five games. Not eye-popping, but the man’s got football smarts, steady hands, and enough experience to keep the offense humming if his number’s called.

“He’s been here forever, knows this place inside and out. I’m glad he’s here. He can provide valuable experience for our team and has done a great job helping Sorsby too,” Satterfield said. And he’s not wrong. Lichtenberg’s like the elder cousin at Thanksgiving—he’s seen it all, and now he’s guiding the younger guys.

Speaking of young guns, meet Samaj Jones. Redshirt freshman from Philly’s powerhouse St. Joseph’s Prep. ESPN had him as the No. 5 dual-threat QB in his class. Offers from Penn State, WVU, and more, but he chose Cincinnati. High school resume? Over 7,800 passing yards, 108 touchdowns, and three state titles. He redshirted in 2024, but insiders say he’s been cooking behind the scenes. So yes, Cincinnati’s QB room? Built like a tank. It’s Sorsby’s job, but there’s insurance behind him.

Realistic expectations for Scott Satterfield in 2025

Now let’s talk about the elephant in the room: Scott Satterfield’s hot seat. It’s real. It’s warm. And he knows it. After two seasons, he’s 8–16. Cincinnati fans don’t expect miracles—but they sure as hell expect bowls. Especially after tasting the playoff-adjacent highs under Luke Fickell. The pressure isn’t just simmering; it’s close to boiling. 2024 had some bright spots. Sorsby was one. Dontay Corleone on defense was another. But you can’t sell silver linings when the scoreboard screams 5–7. No bowl, no bragging rights. The Big 12 transition wasn’t going to be smooth, sure, but a third losing season? That could be curtains for Satterfield. Still, there’s a path forward.

Blueprint Sports ran the numbers and gave the Bearcats a projected 6.6-win season. Translation: they’re bowl-caliber if they don’t trip over themselves. Bud Elliott from CBS Sports even slapped the “Big 12 sleeper” tag on Cincinnati. Why? Roster stability, returning QB, and a schedule that doesn’t look like pure chaos. Portal work helped too. Oklahoma transfer Tawee Walker is expected to bolster the backfield. And Satterfield brought in key offensive line pieces to patch up a unit that struggled in late 2024. If those guys mesh quickly, Cincy might actually have a balanced offense for the first time… in a while.

Here’s the real talk: If Cincy starts slow again, the whispers will turn into roars. But if Sorsby stays healthy, Walker finds lanes, and the defense stiffens up? They could ride the wave to 7–5, maybe even 8–4. You’ll never know!