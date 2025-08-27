Scott Satterfield Reveals Honest Feelings on Matt Rhule’s Nebraska as He Opens Up on Media Disrespect

The most critical aspect for coaches when reviewing game film is the matchups. The Cincinnati Bearcats are hoping to exploit what they see as Nebraska‘s defensive flaw by establishing the running game, a strategy Scott Satterfield will likely implement as their main offensive weapon. Which is why this opener feels more like a high-stakes test than a tune-up, and why the Bearcats are quietly circling this one in bold red ink. And the head coach, entering his second year in charge, wasn’t shy about setting the tone for Week 1 in front of the media.

“We’re excited about opening up the season. Obviously, first game against Nebraska. Coach Rhule in his third year, has always done a really good job throughout his career. Nebraska last year was able to make a bowl game, I think it was the first bowl game in nine years, and obviously got a lot of momentum heading into the offseason and for this first game. Interesting game being a neutral site at Arrowhead Stadium. Obviously going to be a great atmosphere and we’re excited about playing somebody,” Satterfield said in a presser. His words reveal both admiration for Rhule’s rebuild and anticipation of finally breaking away from the monotony of camp.

That excitement runs deeper than just the calendar flipping to September. “When you start out the first game and you’ve been practicing against each other for this long, we’re ready to see a different color jersey,” Satterfield said. “Although it’ll be the same color Friday jersey that we’re used to, but we play against somebody else and also a really good team. Anytime you open up the season with a team like Nebraska, a team on the verge of being a top 25 team, you’ve got to bring your best game. Everybody’s got to be on the attitude of mid-season form when you’re playing this game.” For a Cincy program that has rarely ducked a heavyweight, this is precisely the kind of stage they crave.

The matchup itself tilts toward the trenches. Cincinnati’s identity under Scott Satterfield has always leaned on establishing rhythm with the run game, and the first punch is likely coming straight up the gut. Nebraska’s once-fortified interior defensive line has been stripped bare: Nash Hutmacher and Ty Robinson are gone to graduation, while Jimari Butler bolted for LSU. That leaves new DC John Butler’s defense to lean on unproven bodies like Elijah Jeudy and Riley Van Poppel to hold the middle. If either can single-handedly clog the A-gaps, the Huskers can keep their base three-man front intact. If not, Cincinnati’s offensive line, bolstered by three portal tackles and a physical new tight end, will feast.

That’s exactly why Scott Satterfield stocked the cupboard at running back. Tawee Walker, the bruiser from Wisconsin, brings the kind of downhill power designed to test the Huskers’ softness inside. Evan Pryor, the transfer from Ohio State, is the lightning to Walker’s thunder, a big-play threat who can flip the field if Nebraska’s LBs hesitate. The Bearcats are going to hammer the A-gaps until Nebraska proves it can stop them. Against a defense retooling its core, that could be a long afternoon of body blows.

The Bearcats enter Arrowhead healthier than ever. Not a single major injury is listed on their two-deep, and Satterfield credited his strength and training staff for delivering a roster in peak condition. “Coming out of camp, we’re healthy,” Satterfield said. “You know, as healthy as maybe we’ve ever been coming out of camp, I think Aaron Himmler and Coach Niko Palazeti are great.”

More importantly, they enter with a chip on their shoulder. Few pundits are giving them a chance in this one, which is just fine with a team that’s lost only one season opener in the past decade—a 31-24 battle against Arkansas in 2022. Discipline has been drilled into this group, snap to snap, rep to rep. That’s what Satterfield knows it takes to survive a first-game cauldron.

Scott Satterfield fuels the fire with media doubts

Scott Satterfield isn’t shy about admitting what every coach knows deep down — bulletin-board material is gold when you’re gearing up for a heavyweight fight. Heading into Friday’s opener against Huskers, the Cincy head coach made it clear his team has heard the whispers, and they’re more than happy to use them.

“I mean obviously you’re going to take any kind of motivation you can get,” Satterfield said when asked about the national media not giving Cincinnati much of a chance. “Our guys know that not many people will pick us to win this game. They don’t really know what we have inside this building. Only we do, from practicing against each other and how we’ve been able to train all summer and coming into camp.”

That’s classic locker-room fuel — the kind that turns ordinary practice reps into something sharper, heavier, more meaningful. And it’s not just about the new faces. “Our guys have a lot to prove, you know, and I think about even guys that have played a lot. I mean, I think like a guy like Dontay Corleone, I mean, he’s got a lot to prove this year. And a guy like Joe [Royer], he came back for a reason,” Satterfield explained.

Cincinnati has plenty of veterans and transfers itching to show what they’re made of. And the coach knows the perfect stage to do it is under the lights against a Nebraska team on the rise. “What better way to prove it against a team that maybe not many people are picking us against. I mean, so that’s definitely motivation.”