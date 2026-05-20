Sean McVay Exposes ex-LSU Football HC For Crashing His Wedding

It’s not often you hear about wedding crashers in the college football realm, but LSU’s former head coach, Ed Orgeron, has always been the exception to the rule. The former natty-winning head coach once hilariously crashed Sean McVay’s wedding pool party despite the two having never met before.

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“My wife, Veronika, and I got married. We ended up getting married at the Beverly Hills Hotel. A lot of football people were there, whatever. Well, Ed Orgeron was staying at the hotel at the time. Peter Schrager, a good buddy of mine, comes up to me, you know. So, a bunch of guys are at the pool, Eddie O’s there. They’re like, ‘Man, we didn’t know you were boys with Eddie. Oh, Eddie O was invited to the wedding of Mike. He’s the man,’” Sean McVay sarcastically said before keeping it real. “But no, Eddie O… he was the celebrity at the wedding, man.”

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Ed Orgeron had no business being at the wedding. They had no relationship whatsoever. Luckily, it was a classic case of at the right place and right time.

The wedding took place in June 2022 in Beverly Hills. Sean McVay was marrying his long-time partner, Veronika Khomyn. Because the wedding had been delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they threw a multi-day celebration at Beverly Hills luxury hotels.

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Because McVay is incredibly popular and well-connected in the football world, the hotel pool was filled with the absolute elite of the NFL. The crowd included the likes of Kyle Shanahan (49ers), Matt LaFleur (Packers), Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, a couple of former Sean McVay players, billionaire Rams owner Stan Kroenke, and many more.

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Then, out of nowhere and blue,nbCoach O appeared as he was the father of either the bride or the groom. Orgeron showed up shirtless. Within a couple of minutes or so, he had taken over the entire scene, drinking, laughing, snapping photos, and effortlessly blending in with the NFL’s elite as if he had been part of the guest list all along.

Later, McVay pulled Schrager aside and asked, “How about Eddie O being at the pool?”

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Schrager, assuming the two coaching stars had crossed paths somewhere along the way, replied, “Yeah! That’s awesome. When did you guys first connect or work together?”

McVay’s response made the story even better. “Never met him before in my life,” McVay said. For a brief moment, McVay was completely dumbfounded. But honestly, Ed being Ed only made the wedding even more unforgettable.

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Sean McVay was dumbfounded for a while. But Ed, being Ed only made the wedding more memorable.

Luckily, Orgeron didn’t overstay his welcome. He enjoyed the afternoon poolside, took his photos, and quietly exited before the formal evening wedding ceremony took place. Schrager summarized the legendary crash perfectly: “Not invited to the wedding, not there at night, no connection to McVay. Eddie O, LA, poolside, just living the best life.”

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Orgeron wasn’t the only uninvited LSU icon to show up.

The Wild Crash of OBJ

Orgeron wasn’t the only uninvited LSU icon to show up.

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“I loved Odell, so he texts me the day of. He’s like, ‘Man, congratulations on the wedding,’ you know. I’m like, ‘Thanks, man, appreciate you.’ He’s like, ‘My invite must have got lost in the mail,’” Sean McVay said of Odell Beckham Jr.’s wildcard uninvited entry to the wedding. “And then I remember I saw Neal ElAttrache, and he comes up to me, and he and Odell have a relationship.”

He’s like, ‘I think Odell might just show up.’ I’m like, ‘What do you mean?’ He’s like, ‘I told him where the wedding was.’ I’m like, ‘Ah, that’ll be great,’ you know. So Odell does show up, his own bottle of tequila, pulls a seat right up, he’s dancing, he was one of the major lights of the party, and so it was a well-welcomed wedding crasher.”

Unlike Coach O, Beckham Jr. actually played for McVay and won Super Bowl LVI with him. However, OBJ was left off the guest list due to a strict roster-based selection rule: only active players. But he simply skipped the formal RSVP process.

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Far from being angry, McVay absolutely adored the surprise. “Only in Odell’s fashion could he be the wedding crasher at our wedding. Odell showed up, crashed the wedding, and I loved it,” McVay vouched.

End of the day, crashing a wedding is typically a social faux pas. But Beckham Jr. won over the entire family, including McVay’s mother. Just like that, the LSU icons gave us one of the most hilarious wedding-crasher stories in the football realm.