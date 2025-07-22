SEC Analyst Picks CFB Team That Could Miss Playoff but Ruin Someone Else’s Shot

Well, don’t blink. Because this squad might just punch first and keep swinging. Fresh off a hard-fought bowl victory, they carry strong momentum into a brutal schedule. A fast start could see them 4-0, leading to a major national game. Boasting a conference-leading linebacker and a high-yardage offense, turnovers are their sole hurdle. Fix that, and they might do more than surprise us. They can redefine the landscape.

Following a 7-6 season that ended with a Liberty Bowl win over Texas Tech, Arkansas carries momentum into a challenging 2025. ESPN ranks the Razorbacks’ schedule as the nation’s fifth-toughest. These include road games at LSU and Texas, plus key matchups against Notre Dame, Auburn, and Texas A&M. But despite that, there’s a high chance they go undefeated before facing Notre Dame.

Cole Cubelic, didn’t mince words during his appearance on That SEC Podcast when making this bold admission. “Don’t think they’re not going to scare people. And here’s the other thing, too. There’s a chance they’re sitting there, I think, at 4-0 with Notre Dame coming to town. You want to be Notre Dame going to Fayetteville, Arkansas, with that team 4-0 and a quarterback that can take over a game,” Cubelic said. Now, the receiver room still remains a major concern, but one guy can absolutely turn Sam Pittman’s fate this year.

That’s none other than linebacker Xavier Sorey Jr. Even Cubelic is showing immense trust in him. “I know the linebackers are going to be really good. Xavier Sorey can freaking fly. They got a good group of linebackers. Travis (Williams) is a really good D coordinator,” he said. That’s right, Xavier led the team with 99 total tackles last season. On top of that, he recorded two sacks, an interception, and three quarterback hurries. So now you know why Cubelic is so confident.

But offense still remains a major concern. As Sam Pittman’s team struggled since 2023, the results didn’t translate to wins. The run game improved slightly to 184.8 yards per game, but the Razorbacks’ No. 99 ranking in turnovers hampered their progress, with the impact showing in their record.

In the Liberty Bowl, Taylen Green led Arkansas to a 39-26 win over Texas Tech, throwing for 341 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 81 yards. Despite Green’s ability to make electric plays in and out of the pocket, he had trouble last season and took sacks. But after bulking up over the summer, and under Bobby Petrino’s offense, that might not be the case. Bobby is one of the elite offensive minds in the nation. During his time at Texas A&M, his team’s offense averaged 34.2 points per game while averaging 403.8 yards per game.

So, when Cole Cubelic said, “I think Tayen will take a step with Bobby (Petrino). He’ll make better decisions at the end of the day. Like Bobby can call plays, man.” He wasn’t bluffing. So, with that kind of backing, there’s a chance that Sam Pittman’s team might win against strong SEC contenders too. But there’s still one concern sitting right on Sam Pittman’s shoulders.

Sam Pittman and team enter this season with pressure

Arkansas football heads into the 2025 season with wide receiver as its biggest question mark. The Razorbacks must replace their top six receivers from last year, creating a significant void in the offense. At SEC Media Days, head coach Sam Pittman recognized the challenge, admitting the answers remain uncertain.

Pittman spoke about the wide receiver depth, expressing cautious optimism during his media availability. “For me to sit here and tell you I know everything about our wide receiver core, I’d be lying to you. But I do like about eight of them,” Pittman said. He added that the team’s depth could help identify key contributors as camp progresses. “I think we have more depth there. Who is going to be the guy, or who are going to be the guys? I think we’re going to have to wait until fall camp to really figure that out.”

Though multiple players are in contention, Arkansas must proceed without one of its top prospects. Pittman announced that Stanford transfer Ismael Cisse recently underwent wrist surgery after tearing ligaments in a weight room incident. “I think it’s a big loss. I do,” Pittman stated. And why wouldn’t he? Cisse was a spring practice standout who came in with Power 5 experience, catching 26 passes for 241 yards and two touchdowns for Stanford in 2024.

With Cisse out, several new and returning players will vie for playing time. Raylen Sharpe (Fresno State), O’Mega Blake (Charlotte), and Kam Shanks (UAB) participated in spring drills, while Andy Jean (Pitt/Florida) and Jalen Brown (LSU/Florida State) joined via the April portal. Pittman also mentioned CJ Brown, Monte Harrison, and Missouri transfer Courtney Crutchfield as important returnees. Freshman Antonio Jordan is already impressing as a potential contributor. Now, let’s wait and see which one of them finally makes an impact this fall and grab the starting role.