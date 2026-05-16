SEC, Big Ten Maintain Clear Stance as 26 DI Commissioners Support New College Sports Bill

College sports are entering the most chaotic era in history. The two most powerful conferences, the Big Ten and SEC, have officially drawn a line in the sand to protect their combined TV deals worth over $10 billion. According to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo, 26 of 32 Division I conference commissioners signed a letter supporting a new bipartisan Senate bill called the SAFE Act to regulate college sports.

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The Collegiate Commissioners Association drafted a formal letter to Senate Commerce Committee leaders supporting the bipartisan framework. Greg Sankey (SEC) and Tony Petitti (Big Ten) are the only two commissioners who did not sign, along with Brett Yormark (Big 12), Val Ackerman (Big East), and Charlie McClelland (SWAC).

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Imagine two big shop owners who have built their own stores over many years. They decide their own prices, pick their own customers, and keep all the profit. Now the government says, “Close your individual stores. Put all your products in one big marketplace. We will sell everything and divide the money.” These two shop owners say, “No. Our stores bring more customers and more profit. If we join the marketplace, we will lose our control and our earnings.” That is exactly what the SEC and Big Ten are telling Washington: do not take away our TV business and our money.

The popular consensus, and according to Mit Winter, sports law specialist and attorney at Kennyhertz Perry, the two conferences are basically sending a strong message to Washington: they do not want the federal government controlling the television business they spent decades building into a money-printing machine.

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By staying out of the agreement, they are protecting their freedom to negotiate and sell their games however they want. The biggest problem for the Big Ten and SEC is a proposal connected to the historic Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961. The plan would completely change how college sports TV rights are sold.

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Right now, conferences handle their own media deals independently. That is why leagues like the Big Ten and SEC can negotiate gigantic contracts with networks such as Fox Corporation, CBS, NBC, and ESPN.

The new Senate proposal would instead create a centralized system where all college sports TV rights get grouped together into one giant package.

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The bill would create a national system controlled by a 14-member board representing top-revenue institutions, athletes, and media experts, not a government committee. Instead of conferences selling TV rights separately, all college games would be grouped and sold as one package.

Some folks claim this would bring peace to college sports, but a massive study from FTI Consulting, jointly ordered by the Big Ten and SEC, blasted the plan, calling it “dangerously unworkable” and a recipe for absolute legal chaos.

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When you strip away the political talk, this standoff is about protecting a huge amount of future money. The FTI study proved that keeping the current setup will make more money over the next 10 years than a government pool ever could. Experts project independent conference TV deals will grow significantly beyond pooled revenue estimates by 2033.

But under a single government-controlled TV pool, experts believe the overall revenue ceiling would be much lower. That would mean billions of dollars disappearing from the system over the next decade. That money is extremely important because it funds expensive athletic facilities, supports smaller non-revenue sports, and now also helps schools pay athletes directly under the new college sports system.

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There is also a major fairness argument behind the fight.

Huge rivalry games like Michigan Wolverines football vs. Ohio State Buckeyes football or Alabama Crimson Tide football vs. Georgia Bulldogs football attract massive national audiences and generate enormous advertising revenue. Those games are the biggest reason television networks pay such gigantic contracts to the Big Ten and SEC.

Under a shared federal system, a large portion of the money created by those blockbuster matchups would be redistributed to dozens of smaller Division I schools that do not bring in anywhere close to the same TV ratings, fan interest, or revenue. That is something the Big Ten and the SEC strongly oppose.

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By refusing to sign the letter, Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey are making a very calculated political move. According to Dellenger, even though most college sports leaders support this letter, the senators are still talking and have not made a final agreement yet, apparently because of the lack of blessing from the Big 10 and the SEC.

Are both being anti-government?

They are not necessarily anti-government. Instead, they are protecting their negotiating power. If they had signed the group letter, they would have been tied to the demands of the other 26 conferences. By staying independent, they can lobby Congress on their own terms and push lawmakers to completely remove the TV-rights pooling idea from the final version of the proposed Cantwell-Cruz bill.

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At the same time, the Big Ten and SEC actually support several other parts of the Senate proposal. They want federal help to create a national system for athlete compensation rules. They also support stronger regulation of third-party booster collectives involved in NIL deals, and they strongly support legal protections declaring college athletes are not employees of universities.

They are welcoming Washington’s help to clean up the mess of NIL rules and protect universities from antitrust lawsuits. But messing with their television money is an area they will not accept.