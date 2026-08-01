SEC, Big Ten Unite Behind Senate Bill to Fix College Sports After $48.8M Update

The Big Ten and SEC just flipped college sports upside down by backing the Protect College Sports Act. For months, both mega-conferences fought the bill. However, some intense, down-to-the-wire negotiations with U.S. Senators produced a game-changer: doubling allowable player spending.

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This major compromise finally got the biggest leagues in the country on board, leading the Big Ten and SEC presidents and chancellors to release a major joint statement confirming: “The Big Ten Conference and Southeastern Conference support the Protect College Sports Act as currently drafted, following detailed and productive negotiations with Senators Cruz, Cantwell and Schmitt, and their respective staffs. We appreciate the substantial work that has gone into this effort,” college football insider Matt Fortuna posted on his X handle.

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This historic endorsement rewrites the rules for how college athletes get paid. Ross Dellenger of Yahoo reports that schools are now in talks to spend up to a whopping $48.8 million per year on their athletic rosters if this bill becomes law, which is a big jump from the current $21.3 million limit.

This proposed pile of cash is broken down into three specific buckets to keep everyone happy and legally protected. It includes $21.3 million for direct player pay, $22.5 million in a new retention fund to keep star athletes from transferring, and $5 million for women and Olympic sports to satisfy federal gender equity laws.

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The final piece of the puzzle that clinched the deal on Friday was all about closing a sneaky loophole called “anti-cap circumvention.” The Big Ten and SEC made it clear that they would only agree to a spending cap if nobody else could cheat the system.

The new rules would apparently stop wealthy boosters, outside agencies, and other third-party NIL collectives from secretly paying players extra tons of money. If a school reaches its $48.8 million spending limit, then no outside group would be allowed to add more cash to a player’s deal. So, the goal is to make sure every school plays by the same financial rules and keep competition fair.

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The bill also aims to stop major conference expansion from getting out of control. It sets a 19-school limit for power conferences, keeping the Big Ten at 18 teams and the SEC at 16.

That would help protect leagues like the ACC and Big 12 from losing more schools. At the same time, smaller conferences could combine their media rights to negotiate better TV deals. The Big Ten and SEC would still keep the revenue from postseason events like the playoffs.

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Another part of the bill would keep private investment firms out of college athletics.

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It would ban private equity companies and venture capital firms from buying stakes in athletic departments or using outside money to boost a school’s roster budget.

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The bill also includes a rule to bring more stability to college sports. Football and basketball coaches would not be allowed to leave their teams in the middle of a season to take a higher-paying job at another school.

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Just a few days ago, the bill looked like it had no chance of passing. Congress was getting ready to leave Washington for its five-week summer break without taking any action.

Everything changed after a last-minute push from the White House. The administration reportedly urged conference commissioners to reach an agreement before lawmakers left, saying college sports needed more stability.

That pressure helped the commissioners settle their remaining differences and publicly support the bill together. With backing from the Big Ten and SEC, the legislation quickly gained momentum in Congress.

Senate leaders have already moved the bill forward and scheduled a full vote for next week.

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Since it has support from both Democrats and Republicans, many expect it to pass before heading to the president’s desk. If signed into law, it would replace the current mix of state NIL laws with one national system, creating a more consistent set of rules for college athletics.