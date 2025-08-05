SEC Coach Rankings Reveal Where Hugh Freeze Stands Heading Into 2025 at Auburn

When Auburn hired Hugh Freeze, folks acted like the Tigers had pulled off the heist of the decade. As if they had cracked the code, finessed the SEC, and found themselves a miracle man. Fast forward to 2025, and the only thing Hugh Freeze has really unlocked is another layer of frustration. Two straight losing seasons. No bowl wins. And now, a head coach hanging on by the thinnest of threads. The man of the article: Hugh Freeze, once billed as Auburn’s fixer-in-chief, is now staring down a brutal reality. Where does he even rank in the SEC pecking order heading into this make-or-break campaign?

Look, Hugh Freeze was supposed to be Auburn’s Messiah. The guy who slayed Goliath (aka Nick Saban in 2014), marched into Oxford with indomitable human spirit and left a trail of SEC chaos. But since arriving in Auburn, he’s been more of a ghost than a giant. His win percentage has dipped from a respectable 65.8% to a painful 44%. At Auburn, he’s clocked in with an 11–14 record. And if you’re wondering if that’s bad, yes. It’s real bad.

You’d think Auburn would’ve pulled the plug by now. But Freeze is somehow doing something no coach on the Plains has done in half a century. He’s surviving back-to-back losing seasons and still keeping his job. That’s not a resume builder. That’s a program gasping for answers. Auburn hasn’t had more than 6 wins since 2019. Fans are straight-up furious. And now, in a ranking posted by college football diehard Drew Evett on August 4, Freeze landed 15th out of 16 SEC head coaches. That’s one tiny step above Jeff Lebby at Mississippi State. Sheesh. This isn’t the company you want to keep if you’re trying to prove you still got it.

That ranking might sound harsh until you realize Freeze hasn’t delivered a single moment that screams, “That’s my coach.” His best performance came way back at Ole Miss. And even that feels like it came during the MySpace era. Since touching down in Auburn, it’s been rinse, repeat, and regret. Last year? 5–7. Year before? 6–7. No bowl appearances. Just mid.

Now, to be fair, Freeze hasn’t been twiddling his thumbs. He’s been stacking talent. His back-to-back Top 10 recruiting classes suggest the guy can still sell the dream. And maybe, just maybe, 2025 is the year it all clicks. The Tigers brought in Jackson Arnold, a 5-star QB transfer from Oklahoma. That sounds great on paper. But in Norman, Arnold got benched (for a minute) by a freshman named Michael Hawkins Jr. So Freeze is basically betting his career on a QB who couldn’t lock down the job. But then again, the Sooners O-line was giving up 3.85 sacks per game. Safe to say, not entirely Arnold’s fault, right? Also, Arnold did play his heart out against Kalen DeBoer’s Bama.

“I’m not a fool. I think we have to go to a bowl game,” Freeze admitted on Next Round Live back in May or April. That’s the energy of a man who knows the seat under him is less of a chair and more of a volcano. Still, if there’s a lifeline, it’s that wide receiver room. Auburn’s WR group is finally loaded. Eric Singleton Jr., the No. 1 portal wideout is a straight-up ankle breaker from Georgia Tech. Add in Cam Coleman, who has 306 yards and 3 scores in the last 3 games of 2024, and Malcolm Simmons, and you might just be staring at a top-4 receiver room nationally.

On defense, the secondary’s looking nasty. Ranked top 5 in the SEC behind only the Bama-Georgia monsters. It’s not the talent that’s the issue. It’s putting it all together. Freeze has the clay. But can he mold it? What are big-time national analysts saying about Hugh Freeze and Auburn in 2025?

What’s the bar being set for Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers?

So what’s the bar for 2025? According to CBS’s Carter Bahns, FanDuel dropped Auburn’s win total line at 7.5. What’s wild? The over’s getting more love from bettors. That means people are buying in, or at least betting Freeze can squeeze out more than seven wins. But ESPN SP+ model isn’t buying the hype. It’s got Auburn at 6.9 projected wins. Yep, just below the line. Basically saying Auburn’s not trash, but they aren’t elite either. Just kind of floating in the SEC soup.

Still, analysts like Paul Finebaum and Greg McElroy aren’t ready to throw Freeze to the wolves yet. Both believe Auburn’s got 8–9 win upside, but they admit it comes down to execution. Like Nathan King said on Cover 3, the roster’s finally back to 2019 levels. That’s the year Auburn finished 9–4. So, the pieces are there. It’s about cleaning up late-game mistakes.

Turnovers. Bad reads. Mental lapses. Auburn lost multiple games last year that were within one score in the fourth. Freeze tightens that up? Suddenly, you’re looking at a completely different narrative. He might go from coaching on lava to casually sipping sweet tea in bowl season. The key to everything though? Jackson Arnold. His leadership, his rhythm, and his chemistry with the stacked WR room. If he plays like the 5-star he was hyped to be, Auburn might just start cooking. If he flops? Freeze might be on a U-Haul by Halloween.

Another wild card? That 2025 schedule. It’s not brutal, but definitely loaded with early traps. We’re talking road trips to Waco (season opener against Dave Aranda’s Baylor) and Norman. Georgia and Bama both come to Jordan-Hare, which helps. But then you’ve got tricky landmines like Kentucky and Missouri lurking later. Even the wins won’t come easy. So 8 wins? That’s a grind. Doable, though if everything clicks. But betting on Auburn? They’ve got a habit of doing the complete opposite when it matters most. Hopefully not this time.