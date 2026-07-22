SEC Ejects Legendary Paul Finebaum Caller, Now He Threatens To Sue Them For Humiliation

The 2026 SEC Days have seen so many stories, with news of the SEC and its commissioner, Greg Sankey, taking center stage. They are threatening to break away from the NCAA, the four-year title drought, the push for nine conference games, among other issues. But the most surprising story of the event belongs to Paul Finebaum’s go-to guy whenever it’s time to talk college ball on his show, Gary Wilson.

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Apparently, Gary Wilson got carried away by the SEC’s escorts and the security team from the premises of the event. For Wilson, the humiliation was not just being asked to leave, but being moved out in front of other guests and reporters. And for that, he now demands an apology within 24 hours.

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“The @SEC has 24 hrs to publicly apologize to me for public humiliation, discrimination & restricting me from a public area in a hotel where I am a guest.

If I am not apologized to in 24 hrs two of [the] best lawyers in Alabama will be in Federal Court with a lawsuit Thursday morning,” Legend threatened the SEC on his X handle.

The drama kicked off at the Marriott Water Street hotel, where the SEC Media Days event was happening.

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Wilson is an Alabama superfan, better known as “Legend” to anyone who listens to The Paul Finebaum Show. He regularly brokers time for a show on Birmingham’s WJOX radio station. He did apply for a media pass, but the SEC turned him down. That matters because the SEC had already drawn a line between guests and people working the event, and Wilson had crossed it in public view.

Anyway, even without a pass, Wilson decided to make the trip down to Tampa. He set up camp on the hotel’s second floor, which is a public area featuring a UPS Store and open hallways where hotel guests and media members naturally walk past each other.

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The problem began when Wilson stopped behaving like a fan and started acting like a reporter. He brought his equipment and started actively conducting on-camera interviews with people passing by, essentially acting like a credentialed reporter. That is when the SEC’s Director of Communications, Craig Pinkerton, spotted him.

Imago August 30, 2025: Paul Finebaum on-air prior to the Aflac Kickoff Game, featuring the Syracuse Orange and the Tennessee Volunteers, played at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Tennessee takes the win over Syracuse, 45-26. /CSM Atlanta United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250830_faf_c04_101 Copyright: xCecilxCopelandx

Pinkerton walked up to Wilson and told him he needed to pack up and leave the floor immediately. According to reports, the SEC didn’t mind regular fans being in the public hotel hallways, but they drew a strict line at uncredentialed people running unauthorized broadcasts and interviews.

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When Wilson refused to leave, Pinkerton called over hotel security to get him out.

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What followed was a dispute over how the ejection happened. Wilson was absolutely furious and started telling anyone who would listen that Pinkerton totally targeted him.

He claimed the SEC official came up “yelling and screaming” right in his face and treated him like a criminal, especially since there were dozens of other regular fans hanging around the same hallway who weren’t kicked out.

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However, reporters from AL.com were standing right there and saw a good chunk of the interaction, and their version of the story is totally different. The journalists reported that Pinkerton actually kept his distance, never raised his voice, and calmly told Wilson to just go.

Will Paul Finebaum’s caller get what he wants?

Gary Wilson’s chances of winning a lawsuit against the SEC are pretty low. Even though he was staying at the hotel, the venue is still private property, and the SEC officially rented it out for their event.

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At the same time, the SEC actually issuing an apology to Wilson is unlikely. They had every legal right to set the rules and kick anyone out who was doing unauthorized media work without a pass. A little ‘he-said this’ probably isn’t going to cut it. The SEC official didn’t make a big public scene or yell, and Pinkerton has completely declined to comment to the press about the whole ordeal since it happened.

Once security escorted him down to the lobby, Gary Wilson didn’t quiet down at all. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to rip into the SEC, calling the conference leadership “disgraceful” and complaining that they give passes to “every podcaster and basement-dweller” but targeted him. He also officially announced that he has already contacted a well-known Alabama lawyer and fully plans to sue both Pinkerton and the SEC for discrimination.

Paul Finebaum had already booked Gary Wilson to be a special guest on his Thursday show before any of this madness even started. Finebaum wanted to have him on as a fun bit, but now nobody is quite sure how the logistics will work since Legend is banned from the media floors. Finebaum joked to reporters that with all the actual football talk going on, Wilson somehow managed to make himself the biggest story of the entire event.