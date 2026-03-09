SEC Powerhouse Stands as Final Obstacle in Ryan Day’s Major Recruiting Feat

After sitting at the top of the food chain for weeks, Ohio State and Ryan Day appear to have temporarily lost their 2027 recruiting crown. After a weekend of recent recruiting trails in the South, the SEC powerhouse Oklahoma Sooners came out on top with their Future Freak campaign.

On March 8, Rivals Recruiting hopped onto X and crowned the SEC’s Oklahoma Sooners with the No. 1 recruiting class of 2027. The Sooners’ front office and GM (Jim Nagy) put in crazy hours and worked overtime over the weekend. They landed not three, not four, but five big-time commitments in just about 48 hours.

The biggest fish has to be elite playmakers like Seneca Driver (the nation’s top-ranked tight end). The Sooners’ raid on the South was relentless. They didn’t just secure local talent like four-star athlete Graydon Howell; they brazenly plucked quarterback Jamison Roberts and defensive back Jaylen Scott directly from Alabama’s backyard, showcasing their newfound SEC muscle.

The final and fifth commitment came from a three-star offensive lineman out of Kansas. Not to mention, just hours before their 48-hour recruiting stretch, Norman already had a loyalty pledge from Cooper Witten, the son of NFL legend Jason Witten.

Oklahoma’s SEC status has supercharged its recruiting pitch. By flexing the prestige of college football’s premier conference, the Sooners can now build a defensive wall around Southern blue-chip talent. This directly threatens Ryan Day’s strategy of plucking elite SEC-territory playmakers to complete his historic class.

This 48-hour blitz dramatically reshaped their 2027 class, which now boasts 19 total players and a blue-chip ratio exceeding 63% (4 or 5 stars). This sudden surge in Norman has turned Oklahoma into the “final obstacle” for Ryan Day as he tries to reclaim the top spot and prove once again that the Buckeyes are still the kings of high school recruiting. But while Oklahoma is currently holding the crown, Ohio State is sitting right behind them at two.

It’s far from over for Ryan Day as he’s already locked in some of the most sought-after players in the country. The Buckeyes’ class is headlined by DJ Jacobs (EDGE) and in-state Jamier Brown (WR). Many experts believe he’s going to be the next great Buckeye DL like Nick Bosa, Joey Bosa, and Chase Young. Needless to say, Jamier Brown is going to keep the WRU pipeline going for years to come.

The Sooners represent the perfect roadblock to Ohio State’s methodical approach. While Day focuses on securing a hyper-elite, smaller circle of five-star talent, Oklahoma is leveraging sheer volume and momentum. To get past this final obstacle, the Buckeyes may need to convert their remaining high-profile targets rather than matching Oklahoma commit-by-commit.

Securing the top spot isn’t just another accolade for Ryan Day. It is his ultimate goal that he’s been working for a long time. Despite fielding elite rosters annually, Ohio State has never captured the undisputed No. 1 recruiting crown in 247Sports history. Breaking this ceiling and finally out-muscling the SEC would cement Day’s legacy.

It’s going to be a wild ride watching the Sooners and Buckeyes go head-to-head for the rest of the 2027 cycle. With Oklahoma riding the show of their “Future Freaks” event and Ohio State leaning on their reputation as “Wide Receiver U,” the No. 1 ranking could flip-flop several more times before December. Only time will tell. Until then, Ryan Day plans to keep his head down and put in the work.

Ryan Day’s elite target from the class of 2027

To counter Oklahoma’s surge, Ohio State’s focus now shifts to closing on key targets. The most pressing need is at running back, where they’re in a head-to-head battle with Tennessee for David Gabriel Georges. On defense, the strategy is to build a wall around star commit DJ Jacobs, with the staff making a strong push for five-star lineman Marcus Fakatou, who is scheduled to visit Columbus this month.

At the same time, the Buckeyes are keeping close tabs on Texas Tech commit Jalen Brewster. In the secondary, five-star cornerback John Meredith III and four-star Taelyn Mayo are the big names to watch as the Buckeyes look to maintain their “Best in America” reputation at corner.

While the class is already looking elite, the work isn’t done. The coaching staff is using this spring to host a bunch of these top targets as they push for more early commitments. With guys like Kellen Wymer and Quinton Cypher already on board to help recruit their peers, Ohio State is determined to finish with the top-ranked class when it’s all said and done.