SEC QB and His Teammates Sign NIL Deal With Nike as Program Sets for $77.5M Switch

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers is officially the face of the Gamecocks’ new era. By turning down an $8 million transfer portal offer from another school to stay loyal to Columbia, word is, the junior QB just landed an exclusive personal deal with global sporting pioneer, Nike.

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On June 16, Yahoo Sports reported that after rocking Under Armour gear since 2007, the Gamecocks are jumping ship to Nike. According to On3, it is a monster 10-year deal worth a whopping $77.5 million that starts in July 2026. Every single one of the university’s 21 sports teams will be sporting the famous Swoosh on their kits.

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When you break down the math, it is clear Nike is investing heavily in Columbia. Out of their $77.5 million, about $70 million comes in the form of Nike products and gear. That means Columbia athletes will receive plenty of free uniforms, shoes, cleats, training gear, and other equipment over the next 10 years.

South Carolina will receive $5 million in cash from Nike, with the school getting $500,000 each year for the next decade. On top of that, Nike is providing another $2.5 million worth of extra gear for postseason events such as bowl games, tournaments, and championships. Plus, the school gets a 15% cut of the cash every time a fan buys a piece of licensed Nike Gamecocks merchandise.

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Sellers isn’t embarking on this Nike journey alone. Nike has also signed deals with five-star edge rusher Dylan Stewart and two-sport standout Nyck Harbor. By signing Sellers, Stewart, and Harbor, Nike has secured three of South Carolina’s biggest stars and created a small group of elite Gamecock athletes representing their ‘swoosh squad’.

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From a pure swag perspective, Sellers is about to look incredibly sharp on national television. Nike is currently designing a minimum of three brand-new base uniforms and a special fourth alternate jersey specifically for the football program. Fans are expecting to see these new looks hit the field during the first three games of the season when the apparel switch goes into full retail effect on July 1.

The real question is, will they make any changes on the field?

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Will South Carolina once again fail LaNorris Sellers?

Shane Beamer has had some good moments and some tough seasons at South Carolina. Last year showed that perfectly. The Gamecocks started the season ranked in the top 15, but things quickly went wrong and they finished with a disappointing 4-8 record. A big reason was the offense, which struggled all season.

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LaNorris Sellers received a lot of criticism, but many of the problems were not his fault. South Carolina’s offensive line had a hard time protecting him and gave up more than 40 sacks for the third straight season. The running game also struggled and was one of the worst in the SEC. Because of that, Sellers was under pressure most of the time and often had to scramble just to make a play.

The passing game was not much better. Nyck Harbor led the team with only 618 receiving yards, and only one other receiver had more than 350 yards. Harbor is back for the 2026 season, but Vandrevious Jacobs transferred to Miami. To help the offense, South Carolina brought in four wide receivers from the transfer portal and hopes some younger players can step up as well.

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The good news for South Carolina is that LaNorris Sellers is still one of the SEC’s most talented quarterbacks. New offensive coordinator Kendal Briles is expected to create an offense that fits his strengths better. But for the offense to improve, the offensive line must do a better job protecting Sellers and the running game needs to be more effective. If those two areas don’t improve, South Carolina could have another tough season in 2026.