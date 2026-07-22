SEC QB’s Brother Joins Him at Struggling Program, Now He Complains About Not Receiving Enough Balls

Playing with your younger brother sounds like a dream until they start questioning every pass you don’t throw his way. South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers shared a hilarious story at the SEC Media Days about his younger brother, Jayden Sellers, joining him on the struggling Gamecocks team.

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LaNorris joked that Jayden is constantly working hard and showing up with absolutely no complaints. However, because Jayden plays wide receiver and LaNorris is the guy throwing the football, things get pretty competitive the second they leave the practice field.

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“Anytime, a lot better. He’s putting in the work, the extra work,” Sellers praised his little brother’s competitive mindset before revealing his complaints. “Anytime I’m with Nick or those guys throwing, or watching film, he’s always there. No complaints. It’s hot outside, he’s out there. It’s raining, anything like that, he’s asking me questions, showing up at my door like, ‘Hey, why didn’t you throw me the ball here?'”

Despite having offers from the likes of Syracuse, Cincinnati, and Virginia Tech, Jayden committed to South Carolina as the program’s very first commitment for the recruiting class of 2025 because he wanted to play for his brother, and it was just one hour away from his home.

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Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: South Carolina at Mississippi Nov 1, 2025 Oxford, Mississippi, USA South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers 16 passes the ball during warmups prior to the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Oxford Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Mississippi USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xPetrexThomasx 20251101_rwe_in1_0170

Apparently, he joined the Gamecocks during their struggling season. After going 9-4 in the 2024 season, things started to unravel last season (4-8) due to offensive coordinator failures and a weak O-line. The preseason No. 13-ranked team lost seven of its final eight games against FBS opponents.

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Despite that, Jayden Sellers had a pretty good freshman season, at least for someone who came in as the lowest-ranked wide receiver in his recruiting class and had to deal with some annoying injuries in the first half of the season. When the season was over, he had 22 catches for 337 yards and a touchdown in just seven games, making him the top freshman receiver on the team.

Sellers really started turning heads in October when he got thrown into the mix against Oklahoma and led the team with six catches. The very next week against Alabama, he got his first career start and came up with a conversion on a crazy 3rd-and-12 situation on a pass thrown by his big brother, LaNorris.

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Jayden had his best game against Coastal Carolina. He caught passes for 127 yards. On the first play of the game, he caught a 75-yard touchdown pass, surprising everyone. It was among the best freshman performances in school history.

Jayden and LaNorris have played together for a long time. They both went to South Florence High School and helped their team win a state championship without losing a game. During that season, Jayden caught 12 touchdown passes from LaNorris.

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Now that HC Shane Beamer fired the previous offensive staff and hired Kendal Briles, brought in eight linemen, and added running backs like Christian Clark from Texas and Jabree Coleman from Penn State, it’s safe to say the Gamecocks are going to have a much better season compared to their last. With receivers like Nick Harbour, Mazeo Bennett Jr., DJ Black, and Nitro Tuggle, Jayden is positioned for a breakout year.

Analysts predict big things for the Sellers

Jayden Sellers is expected to see significantly more playing time next season. CBS Sports actually named him one of college football’s “second-year stars” to watch for the 2026 playoff race. Since he proved how explosive he can be during the second half of last year, the coaching staff is waiting to see what they can get out of a healthy Jayden.

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Jordan Kaye from The State believes Jayden could have a breakout season, just like his teammate Nyck Harbor. Harbor also had a quiet freshman year before becoming the team’s top receiver.

Jayden’s older brother, LaNorris, is also expected to have a better season. In 2025, he threw for 2,437 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions. The Sellers brothers are expected to make tons of headlines in this upcoming season!