SEC Rival Makes Things Very Difficult for Lane Kiffin to Recruit Nation’s No. 1 WR Despite LSU’s Mega NIL Offer

LSU and Lane Kiffin thought flipping America’s No. 1 WR, Easton Royal, from Texas was a given. As a New Orleans native, Royal seemed primed for Louisiana, especially with a massive NIL offer that could make him the highest-paid 2027 recruit. But the Florida Gators crashed the party after a successful visit with Royal and his family.

According to LSUOdyssey.com, the Tigers have reportedly assembled an NIL offer that could make Royal the highest-paid wide receiver in the 2027 class. For context, LSU commit Tristen Keys’ Adidas deal values him in the high six figures. Kiffin appears ready to exceed that for Royal.

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Florida didn’t chase the money. Instead, Sumrall rolled out the red carpet for the highly touted recruit during his weekend visit to Gainesville. Obviously, Easton was one of the biggest priorities on the board, and it worked.

Royal, a New Orleans native, said something about Sumrall that should worry both Sarkisian and Kiffin.

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“It makes it a lot more complicated,” Royal said when asked which of the three head coaches (LSU, Florida, and Texas) made him feel like the top priority. “Coach Sumrall, I think he’s probably the most energetic coach out of the three schools.”

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The Gators also made sure Royal’s mother felt right at home. The first-year head coach spent a good amount of time with the Royal family. When asked what the biggest takeaway from the visit was, Easton didn’t mince words: “Just the family aspect of it. Like everybody, all of the coaches, I feel like they’re like uncles to me,” Easton said.

Here’s what makes Kiffin’s job brutal: Florida isn’t trying to outspend LSU. They’re doing the opposite. While Baton Rouge pitches a paycheck, Gainesville is selling a promise, which includes personal connection, track legacy, and a coach who guarantees he’ll stay. For a recruit weighing his lifetime decision, that emotional anchor can outweigh money. And Royal’s telling that already.

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Since Royal is also an elite track star who runs the 100m and 200m dashes, Florida used a clever trick. During his visit to Gainesville, they connected him with Grant Holloway, the famous 2024 Olympic gold medalist in hurdles. Holloway hung out with Royal all weekend, and they even did a special photo shoot with the Gators’ track and field gear. Showing off their world-class track legacy was a huge selling point for them.

Royal spent plenty of time hanging out with the actual players, too. He chilled with current Florida wide receivers Dallas Wilson and Eric Singleton to figure out how he would fit into the team’s offense. The Louisiana native was also impressed with how the coaches work together. He mentioned that Florida has five different wide receiver coaches, but there are absolutely no big egos holding them back.

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Outside of football, the Gators also pitched their GatorMade program. This program is all about helping players succeed in life after sports, teaching them things like business and personal growth, which Royal really liked. Plus, other high school stars who are already committed to Florida, like quarterback Davin Davidson, showed up on Friday just to help recruit him.

It’s obvious all three schools are fighting tooth and nail for him, showing love left and right. But why wouldn’t they? He’s a one-in-five-year generational talent. Just a week ago, LSU rolled out the red carpet with Lane Kiffin and Ed Orgeron, making a massive emotional push for Royal to stay in his home state of Louisiana. At the time, he said something like the trip to Baton Rouge made him “want to suit up right in that moment and then run into Death Valley.”

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Easton Royal believes all this extra attention from each side has made his recruitment even more complicated.

While LSU and Florida go all-out, Texas has seemingly taken a back seat, until now

“It makes it a lot more complicated because I really do feel like I can fit in with each school, Texas, LSU, and Florida,” the Texas commit said when asked if the visit helped Florida. “I’m just really trying to get to the nitty-gritty and the realism of it all and not just the fluff of it. I know every school is going to put their best foot forward. I was telling my mom it’s going to probably be one of the biggest decisions I make in my lifetime. I’m just trying to soak it all in and not be close-minded.”

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Next up, Royal is heading back to Austin next weekend for one final official visit with the Longhorns. Even though he’s been committed to Texas since last year, truth be told, the way LSU and Florida have been recruiting him, it feels like Texas has deliberately taken a back seat. Now they finally have him all to themselves. Knowing Steve Sarkisian and Texas are not afraid to throw around big money, it wouldn’t be surprising if they match LSU’s NIL offer or even exceed it.

After that trip, Royal will sit down with his family to make his final decision. Both Kiffin and the Gators should expect Texas to counter.