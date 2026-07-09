SEC Starting WR Re-Enters Transfer Portal After Arrest as Charge Gets Dismissed

Jalen Brown just cleared his name, but that’s the easy part. According to his agent, Sherman Wilson, the former Arkansas wide receiver is now heading into the transfer portal, and the real challenge isn’t legal anymore. It’s finding a school with a roster spot left before fall camp starts.

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The case that derailed his season began on March 24, when a woman staying at Brown’s home to dog-sit said two other women showed up, keyed her car, climbed through a window, and attacked her. She was hospitalized afterward. When Brown gave his statement to police, he said the woman wasn’t authorized to be in his house and was trespassing.

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The statement didn’t match what investigators found on his phone.

Text messages showed Brown had invited the woman into the house, telling her the door was open, and had discussed paying her to watch his dog. Police also found a message in which Brown told her to withdraw her police report.

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Since Brown’s statement contradicted evidence, police arrested Brown on a charge of giving false information. He posted a $560 bond and was released. Arkansas dismissed him from the team shortly after, citing the program’s zero-tolerance approach to off-field issues, and he spent the following months fighting the charge.

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That fight ended on July 8, when a judge dismissed the case. Brown addressed it on social media shortly after, calling it one of the most difficult chapters of his life.

The next step is a program he hasn’t played for yet, his fourth in four years.

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Brown was a well-regarded prospect coming out of Miami’s Gulliver Prep in the 2023 class, ranked among the top 100 nationally. None of that early promise has translated into stability. He started at LSU in 2023 but redshirted after just three games, then transferred to Florida State for the 2024 season. Florida State cut him in spring 2025 following a felony arrest for possession of a controlled substance, which sent him to Arkansas for the 2025 season. In his lone year with the Razorbacks, he caught 12 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns before a broken leg against Notre Dame ended his year early.

That injury history is now part of the calculation too, and it’s arguably the bigger obstacle heading into his next move.

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What’s next for Brown?

Brown enters the portal as a redshirt junior with plenty of eligibility remaining. Even though head coaches might be hesitant about a player who has bounced around so much. Programs that are desperate for a playmaker wouldn’t mind taking a flier on someone with a cleared case like his.

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Legally, nothing is stopping him. Recent NCAA rule changes let players transfer multiple times and play immediately without a waiver, and with the case dismissed, there’s no legal hurdle left either. The real problem now is timing.

Most programs had already filled their 85-man rosters and scholarship slots by the time his case was resolved in July. On top of that, Brown is still recovering from the broken leg and missed spring practice entirely. He’s eligible to play this fall, but his agent is now racing to find an open roster spot before summer camps begin.