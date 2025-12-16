SEC Veteran Erases Alex Golesh Doubts As Auburn Confirms 2 Star Players Transfer Portal

It’s been barely a month now, the Auburn fans are still getting to know Alex Golesh, but early impressions are already turning heads. An SEC veteran is helping calm doubts about the new head coach, even as Auburn confirms two star players entering the transfer portal. It’s a familiar mix of optimism, change, and reality on the Plains.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I think a lot of Auburn fans see certain players going to the NFL, going to the transfer portal,” Paul Finebaum said when asked about Alex Golesh’s impression so far. “I like the staff that he’s putting together, but just things that you hear your observations after a couple of weeks of Alex Golesh. To me two weeks into it, it’s been very positive again.”

According to Paul Finebaum, the Tigers are heading into the right direction slowly.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Auburn Football (@auburnfootball) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

They also doubled down on how important messaging is at Auburn, maybe more than at many other programs. Finebaum called out that Auburn coaches in the past haven’t always delivered the right message, but Golesh seems to understand that challenge. He understands the pressure that comes with the job.

Since arriving, Golesh has rolled up his sleeves and gone straight to work, wasting no time preparing for the 2026 season. The first big order of business was assembling his crew, which is crucial for any new coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, he’s made a bunch of smart hires, bringing in a mix of fresh faces and some folks with serious SEC experience. A few names you might recognize on his new staff include Kodi Burns, Joel Gordon, and Tim Banks. He also kept a couple of the existing guys, like defensive coordinator D. J. Durkin and D-line coach Vontrell King-Williams, which helps keep some continuity. Beyond just the coaches, he also brought in a new general manager, Andrew Warsaw, to handle the behind-the-scenes stuff.

Paul Finebaum closed the convo by tying that optimism to the reality of the transfer portal, with two Auburn players already entering it. Finebaum makes it clear this isn’t necessarily a negative, saying roster turnover is part of today’s college football. Golesh and his staff are still figuring out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“Who you’re going to get, who you’re going to keep, and who you want to keep.” Paul Finebaum preached.

What he’s trying to say is, the portal moves don’t contradict the positive early vibe. Golesh has focused heavily on the current players, aiming for a “player-driven program” where everyone is bought in. He knows some players might leave through the transfer portal, but his message is clear: he wants guys who are all-in for the Auburn way. However, these two players chose to look elsewhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two Tigers entering the portal

A couple of Auburn players are looking for greener pastures since Alex Golesh took over. Again, this is fairly normal when there’s a coaching change, as players look for the best place to play and thrive. It does mean some roster turnover as the Tigers prepare for the 2026 season.

First up is TJ Finley, a quarterback who’s become quite the traveler in college football. Before his most recent stint at Georgia State, he played for several schools, including Auburn and LSU.

He’s been around the block even before the NIL era and is now seeking a seventh year of eligibility to keep playing the game he loves. Across his stops at LSU, Auburn, Western Kentucky, Tulane, and Georgia State, he has thrown for 7,372 yards, 43 touchdowns, and 27 picks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The other player on the move is Seth Wilfred, an offensive lineman. He came to Auburn as a highly-rated junior college transfer but primarily saw time on the scout team during the 2025 season and didn’t appear in any games. Mind you, players leaving the program are not a reflection of Alex Golesh’s reputation. The transfer portal is always been there and active. Auburn is no exception.