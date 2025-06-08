17 Days After Oregon Decommitment, 5-Star Richard Wesley’s Recruitment Drama Intensifies as Frontrunner Named

Richard Wesley’s decommitment from Oregon came as one of the most surprising twists in this year’s recruiting cycle. Just a few weeks ago, the five-star edge rusher made headlines when he celebrated his commitment to the Ducks by cannonballing into a pool alongside coach Dan Lanning. A picture-perfect pledge, the kind that makes national recruiting boards light up. But barely 17 days later, Wesley pulled the plug and reopened his recruitment. For most programs, that kind of flip-flop signals trouble. But with Wesley, nothing about this recruitment is typical. Especially not the part where he’s already back on campus.

That’s right—Richard Wesley is once again in Eugene this weekend for an official visit, his sixth trip to the Oregon Ducks. According to On3’s Steve Wiltfong, “Oregon’s going to have to battle to sign Richard Wesley, but I still think they’re the program to beat.”

That’s not just smoke. The Ducks check every box: a scheme tailored to Wesley’s strengths, a front-seven vacancy opening up post-Matayo Uiagalelei, and a coaching staff that knows how to groom NFL-ready pass rushers. “He sees an opportunity to be an instant impact player after Matayo Uiagalelei moves on following the season,” Wiltfong added.

“The defense is a scheme that he loves. The relationship with guys like Tosh Lupoi is exciting, Dan Lanning, their track record of development, and then obviously look—he was committed. This is his favorite school.” Even with Wesley and his family choosing to re-engage with other programs, Oregon still seems to hold pole position.

“But him and his family, they want to go out and see what else is out there. Continue dialogue with other programs, dot I’s, cross T’s, but everybody’s chasing Oregon. Texas is chasing Oregon. Ohio State’s chasing Oregon. A&M, they’re chasing Oregon. We’ll see if anyone can catch the Ducks.” That’s a bold claim, especially given the trio of high-stakes visits Richard Wesley has lined up over the summer. But for now, he’s back where it all started—walking familiar hallways, shaking familiar hands, and soaking in what could still be home.

Wesley was originally scheduled to take his official visit to Oregon on June 6. But as of June 8, he’s already on campus—clearly not wasting time. He’ll next head to Austin for a visit to Texas on June 20, followed by a trip to Texas A&M, though the Aggies are yet to finalize the date. The finale? An official visit to Ohio State on August 30, timed perfectly with the Buckeyes’ season opener against Texas. That’s as prime-time as it gets. The timing suggests Wesley wants a full view of game-day energy. And as one of the hottest names in the 2026 class, it’s no wonder every program is rolling out the red carpet.

There’s a reason Richard Wesley is such a priority. At 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, he’s the No. 2 edge prospect in the 2026 cycle and the No. 14 overall player in the country. He’s the kind of athlete who doesn’t just disrupt plays—he rewrites game scripts. Wesley brings a unique blend of explosiveness, bend, and closing speed off the edge that makes OCs lose sleep.

He is a multi-sport athlete out of Sierra Canyon High in California. His background in track and field only adds to the rare movement skills that make him a one-of-a-kind type of recruit. What’s more? He was originally slated for the 2027 class, meaning he’s doing all this a year early. Reclassification or not, he’s going to be the crown jewel of someone’s class.

Wesley isn’t visiting Oregon alone either. Joining him in Eugene this weekend are five-star LB Tyler Atkinson and five-star CB Brandon Arrington—both ranked No. 1 at their positions.

The Ducks know how to recruit, and Dan Lanning knows how to close. It’s a critical weekend for Oregon to reinforce the vibes, strengthen the relationships, and lock in a player they once had—and still might get back. “The Ducks got to keep running, but they’re in a good spot coming into another visit to campus. They already know everything about Oregon. This is just getting back around Coach Lanning, the staff, getting those good vibes going again,” Wiltfong added.

Dan Lanning’s Ducks are flying high in the trenches

Since Dan Lanning took over at Oregon in late 2021, the Ducks haven’t just been good—they’ve been hot. Like, flaming-on-the-recruiting-trail hot. And that heat’s only rising in 2025. This offseason, Oregon saw a number of players move on, but they reloaded in style. Arguably, the biggest splash came with the addition of Isaiah World, a towering OT from Nevada who looks every bit like a future NFL draft pick.

But the real buzz? That’s coming from five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho—one of the most coveted prospects in the country. He’s down to four schools, and Oregon is firmly in the mix. Scratch that—more than just “in the mix.”

“Oregon is my top school,” Iheanacho said to reporters, setting off alarms (the good kind) in Eugene. While he hasn’t wrapped up all of his visits just yet, he’s made it clear that those final stops will weigh heavily in his ultimate decision. He’s set to announce his decision on August 5.

There are no locks in recruiting—we all know that. But if Oregon can close the deal with Iheanacho and manage to bring Richard Wesley back into the fold, Dan Lanning might just pull off the trench coup of the cycle.