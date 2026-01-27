Shane Beamer Makes Early Offer to 2029 DB, Son of Former South Carolina Star

Shane Beamer has done wonders with his recruiting, despite going 4–8 this season. The Gamecocks are ranked 20th in the Class of 2026 after snagging four of the top five players from the home state. And if anyone thought Beamer was going to slow down, they were mistaken. The South Carolina head honcho made 3 years jump into the future and offered a scholarship to the son of a former Gamecocks captain.

On January 26th, South Carolina just made a move by extending a scholarship offer to Captain “Cap” Munnerlyn Junior. A standout defensive back in the class of 2029. Yes, he’s the son of former Gamecock legend Captain Munnerlyn. It’s a classic “legacy” offer in short.

Even though he’s only a freshman at Williamson High School in Mobile, Alabama, Munnerlyn Jr. is already playing like a seasoned vet.

This past season, he racked up 63 tackles, 3 sacks, and 2 interceptions, proving he’s inherited his dad’s knack for big plays. His dominant performance didn’t go unnoticed. Rivals and MaxPreps recently named him a Freshman All-American. That puts him on the map as one of the best young prospects in the entire country.

At 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, he’s already bigger than his dad was during his pro days. He’s got the speed to match with a reported 4.5-second 40-yard dash. That’s partly why his stock is exploding as of right now. Besides South Carolina, he’s already picked up offers from heavy hitters like Georgia, Florida State, Tennessee, and Texas A&M. So, the Gamecocks are going to have some stiff competition to keep him in the family.

By the looks of him, he very much looks like his pops. His dad was a local legend for the South Carolina Gamecocks before becoming a playmaker in the NFL for a decade. Despite being considered “undersized” at 5-foot-9, he was an absolute ballhawk at South Carolina from 2006 to 2008. He also earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2007. He finished his college career with 127 tackles and 5 interceptions.

But he was perhaps even more dangerous on special teams, once returning a blocked field goal 81 yards for a touchdown against Kentucky. So obviously, the fans are expecting him to be as good as his old-man or better.

While the younger Munnerlyn is busy becoming a high school star, his dad is staying busy in the coaching world. Captain Munnerlyn Sr. recently took a big step up, being named the defensive coordinator for the Columbus Aviators in the UFL for the 2026 season. It’s a busy time for the Munnerlyn family. But for Gamecock fans, the hope is that all roads eventually lead back to Williams-Brice Stadium for the next generation.

Nonetheless, it’s happy times in Columbia right now.

Shane Beamer’s insane recruiting class

While several recruiting agencies may rank the Gamecocks top 20 in the Class of 2026, but their average rating per recruit puts them 9th in the entire country.

The big wins this year were definitely in the trenches and right in their own backyard. They managed to keep the state’s No. 1 player, defensive back J’Zavien Currence. They also flipped four-star edge rusher Julian Walker, who ditched his Michigan commitment to join the Gamecocks instead. The “crown jewel” of the class is Darius Gray, the No. 1 ranked interior offensive lineman in the country. By the caliber of the recruit, he’s expected to block for his signal-caller as soon as next season.

Since the high school class are set now. The staff has been super aggressive in the transfer portal. They’ve added 25 transfers so far to beef up the roster. The most impressive pull has to be Jacarrius Peak from NC State, an obvious Day 1 left tackle. Even though it’s only January, the coaches are already out on the road making offers to the classes of 2027 and 2028.

Overall, while 2025 was a bit of a bumpy ride on the field, Beamer is clearly working overtime to make sure the future in Columbia is bright.