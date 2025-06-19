Shane Beamer’s Disrespect Addressed After Paul Finebaum’s LaNorris Sellers Verdict

Shane Beamer just led South Carolina to a 9-4 finish in 2024, took down a playoff-bound Clemson team, and had Alabama fans sweating bullets in a two-point thriller. And yet, somehow, the national media still acts like the Gamecocks are background noise in the SEC. That shade? It’s not sitting right with folks in garnet. But maybe the tide’s turning—thanks to a rocket-armed, smooth-striding quarterback named LaNorris Sellers.

Beamer’s 3rd full season wasn’t supposed to be headline material. It was a “see-what-we-got” campaign. But then came LaNorris Sellers, the redshirt freshman outta Florence who rewrote the script. The QB put up over 2,500 yards through the air, tacked on another 674 on the ground, and earned SEC Freshman of the Year like it was a foregone conclusion. Sellers didn’t just play; he made defenses look silly. Between Nyck Harbor blazing routes, Oscar Adaway III keeping the chains moving, and Sellers doing it all, the offense cooked. Still, no one wanted to talk about Shane Beamer like they talk about Lane Kiffin or Eli Drinkwitz. That’s where the disrespect creeps in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gamecock Designs (@gamecock_designs) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Tom Fornelli didn’t bite his tongue on it, either. On the Cover 3 Podcast, he broke it down plain: “I think that they get most of their offensive line back. They got a transfer at center. They have their receivers back. On the defensive side of the ball, they lose quite a bit on the defensive line, but they brought in a lot of transfers. They get most of their secondary back. So I think there’s experience on this team.” Fornelli even went bold, calling South Carolina a sneaky-dark-horse SEC team. It’s a hard look at continuity, talent, and a QB who’s just getting started.

The 2025 Gamecocks aren’t coming empty-handed either. Sellers is back. So is Nyck Harbor. TE Michael Smith? Still here. That O-line? Anchored by Josiah Thompson and Cason Henry. And on D? Jalon Kilgore, Judge Collier, Dylan Stewart—all back and hungry. Add in special teams pop and a coaching staff that finally feels like it’s got its guys? There’s a real reason to believe Columbia might go boom.

And that schedule? It’s not sunshine and cupcakes, but Fornelli made a solid point: “And you look at this schedule compared to a lot of other SEC schedules — not terrible. Like, you get Clemson out of conference, but if you lose that game, that doesn’t impact your ability to win the SEC because you’re already done playing in your SEC games…I just think there are a lot of winnable games here for the Gamecocks if things go right.” With timely bye weeks and a chip on their shoulder, South Carolina’s slate offers chances, not traps.

Fornelli doubled down: “And obviously, if I’m betting anybody at 25-to-1, I need a lot of things to go right. So I do think there is a value, and I think that they qualify. I think this is a team that is not getting the respect it deserves considering the year it just had and the amount of people it has coming back.” After a 9-4 season, top-15 finish, and rising sophomore QB with star potential? Beamer’s not just building a team—he’s building a movement. He’s just doing it without the spotlight that the others get.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Paul Finebaum is putting his money on LaNorris Sellers

Don’t let the smile fool you—Paul Finebaum doesn’t hand out praise like Halloween candy. But when the SEC Network legend said, “I frankly think LaNorris Sellers is one of the three or four best quarterbacks in football.” Fair take.

Sellers’ breakout was no mirage. The numbers spoke loud: 2,534 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, 7 picks, plus nearly 700 yards rushing and 7 more scores. He completed over 65% of his throws while turning broken plays into highlight reels. And this was just Year One. Finebaum saw the vision. And he isn’t alone. Sellers doesn’t play scared. He reads the field like a vet and moves like a gazelle. That combo’s rare, and Finebaum’s ranking reflects that.

But there’s pushback too. ESPN’s FPI is still acting cautious. It pegs South Carolina as the ninth-best SEC team and predicts a 7-5 record. That includes a 1.8% chance of winning the SEC and a modest 20.3% playoff probability. The FPI doesn’t fully vibe with the hype, maybe because Gamecocks ranks just 71st in returning production. Only 56% of players are back, with defensive returners sitting at 46%. That low-key stings.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The losses are real. Raheim Sanders is gone after putting up 881 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. DE Kyle Kennard’s 11.5 sacks? Also off the roster. You don’t just replace that production like it’s plug-and-play. But then again—if Sellers levels up again (and history suggests he will), those gaps shrink fast. QB play covers sins, and Sellers looks ready to go full superhero mode.

So, yeah. The disrespect? It’s real. But the receipts are stacking up. Beamer’s got a squad with firepower, depth, and swagger. Sellers is turning heads nationally. Finebaum’s on board. And if South Carolina delivers a couple more statement wins early in 2025? That sleeping-on-Beamer narrative might go up in flames real quick.