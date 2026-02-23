Shane Beamer’s South Carolina Issues Official Statement on Jacarrius Peak’s Return After Knee Injury

After a massively underachieving 4-8 season, Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks jumped into the portal and landed the No. 1-ranked OT Jacarrius Peak from NC State. Just as they thought the O-line was solidified for the 2026 season, he got hit with a nasty injury within 45 days of landing in Columbia. A Gamecocks spokesperson has released details about his injury.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Official statement from Gamecock FB spokesperson on OT Jacarrius Peak: “Jacarrius Peak suffered a lower body injury earlier this week and will miss spring practice. We expect that he will be available this season.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The official word is a “lower body injury,” but the grapevine says it’s a pretty serious knee issue that’s going to keep him out for all of spring practice. The team might be telling everyone that they expect him to be back for the 2026 season.

While the team is publicly optimistic, the nature of a significant knee injury means Peak’s recovery timeline is a major question mark, as every player heals differently. It reminds us of Miami Central 4-star safety Amari Wallace, who was reportedly injured during an 11-on-11 team scrimmage with another school and missed the 2024 season. Thus, in the same way, the Gamecocks are unsure if he’s ready to play at his best when the season opener kicks off.

ADVERTISEMENT

What makes this situation surprising is how the injury happened. He was not even at football practice. He got hurt while playing in a 3-on-3 basketball game that the team organized just for fun during the offseason. What was intended as a fun, team-building basketball game unfortunately turned into a nightmare for the program.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Peak transferred from NC State as an All-ACC player, and everyone saw him as the fix for an offensive line that gave up 43 sacks last year. At 6’4″ and over 300 pounds, he’s expected to be the brick wall protecting quarterback LaNorris Sellers’ blind side. Now that spring ball starts on March 4, the team has to move forward without him in the lineup. This injury is a major blow to Shane Beamer’s squad.

Peak is also a powerful run-blocker, a skill evidenced by his team-leading 54 pancake blocks last season. He brings a wealth of experience, with 38 career starts at both left and right tackle. His reliability is exactly what South Carolina needs; over 2,200 snaps at NC State, he surrendered only a handful of sacks, proving to be a stalwart protector.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Peak sidelined, the coaching staff is already having to scramble to figure out who’s going to take those crucial first-team reps to replace this beast of an athlete.

ADVERTISEMENT

Potential replacements for Jacarrius Peak that could help Shane Beamer

Luckily for them, Josiah Thompson decided to withdraw from the transfer portal and stay in Columbia. Thompson is a veteran who has been a starter for two years straight. The concern is that he had a rough year in 2025. Even though he started all 12 games, he allowed 7 sacks and saw his pass-blocking numbers dip from his freshman year.

The staff may look to graduate transfers Seth Smith (Northern Arizona) or Armando Nieves (New Mexico State). Many analysts believe Smith, the most experienced natural left tackle on the spring roster with 25 starts, could start right away. Even redshirt freshman Adedamola Ajidahun or true freshman Zyon Guiles could see increased reps at tackle during spring drills to evaluate their readiness for a larger role.

ADVERTISEMENT

For now, all eyes are on Peak’s recovery timeline. While the school is optimistic about his availability this season, a significant knee injury is never easy to bounce back from. And when a guy is as massive as Peak, it takes a bit more time. The hope is that he can get through his physical therapy and be ready to rock by the time fall camp rolls around in August.

Until Peak’s return is certain, the stability of the Gamecocks’ offensive line is in question. Hence, protecting their quarterback will remain the team’s most pressing concern heading into the season.