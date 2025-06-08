Shedeur Sanders’ Ex-QB Teammate Who Accused Him of Nepotism Hints at Football Return Amid $2.8B News

The 2024 transfer season gifted Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes a dramatic episode. While ex-Buffs player Cormani McClain dragged Coach Prime through the mud with his “play for clicks” comment, Shedeur Sanders, too, was not spared. No, it was not McClain who had an issue with the Colorado quarterback; it was someone else. And what made the player be so sour about Shedeur? His millionaire lifestyle- nepotism, plain and simple. The attack had touched Shedeur so deeply that it left him with a sharp warning: “I’ll Spare You Only This 1 Time.” And look how the tables turned. The player himself is now considering a flip back to college. The reason? The same thing he bashed Shedeur for. A hefty $2.8 billion waves at him. Now, who is this player who is one step away from making a comeback?

That’s none other than the Buffs’ former quarterback Gavin Kuld. After spending one season in Deion’s Boulder, the walk-on quarterback announced to hit the transfer portal back in May. The native of Spenecr, Colorado, marked Kuld’s fourth program at the college level. Before joining Coach Prime’s squad, he had spent time at Monterey Peninsula College, Trinity Valley Community College, and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College. In his lone season at Colorado, Kuld appeared in two games. In the Buffs’ blowout loss to Washington State, the 6-foot-6, 215-pound junior completed one pass for 22 yards and threw an interception. Unfortunately, the offer from his fifth program never came. But Kuld dropped a teaser: “LOOKS LIKE I’M GOING BACK.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On June 7, he reshared an ESPN post on his IG story with this caption. The ESPN post read, “Judge grants final approval to House v. NCAA settlement.” It further elaborated, “Schools are now free to begin paying their athletes directly, marking the dawn of a new era in college sports brought about by a multibillion-dollar legal settlement that was formally approved Friday.” The House settlement will pay thousands of former athletes, playing from 2016-2024, a whopping $2.8 billion in backpay from lost NIL. This is the first time that schools will directly compensate athletes in a system that features an annual cap and a new enforcement entity. Now isn’t it a good enough reason to spark the fire all over again in Kuld’s heart?

Over this past year, the quarterback has been out of the sport. However, that did not stop Kuld from living his life the big way. He went out on hikes, climbing adventures, and for that adrenaline boost, had a gala time skiing. Now that he is willing to put the wanderer inside him to rest and craves for running the pigskin on the gridiron, there is only one reason behind this wish. Surprisingly, it’s the same reason he once gave Shedeur a hard time for. Money. Let’s take a trip down memory lane.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The timeline of the Gavin Kuld-Shedeur Sanders drama

It all started in May last year. As Kuld jumped out of the Buffs’ wagon, he sat for an interview with Magdog TV. During the interview, he revealed how he received ‘outsider treatment’ from Shedeur. “The second I came in, he told the coaching staff that I would never have a chance to be the backup quarterback and he could never coach me… I sat to try to talk to the four quarterbacks of spring…what you doing, what you reading, you should read this…he was completely mute to me,” Kuld said. That’s when a clash of egos entered the narrative.

Things turned bitter when the host came up with a general question for the quarterback, asking his opinion on how much money/ NIL has changed college football. That came off as a golden opportunity for Kuld to dish out a brutal jab for Shedeur. He said, “Look at Arizona, look at (Noah) Fifita, he did with all his money…look at Colorado this guy has got six cars and an apartment.” Even though he did not use it, ‘nepo baby’ is the word that he felt suited the best for Deion’s son. All this immediately led up to a tweet war between the two.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Shedeur was in no mood to digest all this criticism. Mentioning Gavin Kuld in his tweet, the then-Buffs quarterback came up with a stern warning. “I learned sometimes you have to take the high road. @GKuld I’ll spare you only this 1 time.” However, Kuld then tried to act smart and pretended that he should not be the one to be called out. He tweeted with a plea, “Bro @ShedeurSanders what high road? What are u talking about spare me lol.” Kuld’s NIL-fueled return is looming—and somewhere, Shedeur’s already got the fiery post drafted, thumb locked and loaded, just waiting to light up the timeline when the comeback’s official.