Shedeur Sanders Welcomed With Loud Cheers After Deion Sanders’ Heartbreaking Admission

Deion Sanders’ program is a pro at making fans feel special. After the 53-7 blowout win, the fans might not have much to look forward to for the Colorado Buffaloes vs the Arizona Wildcats face-off on November 1. But for the ones who made it to the field, Deion had something special planned. It was homecoming for the one they miss the most, Shedeur Sanders, who officially is no longer Colorado’s home boy. But the Cleveland Browns quarterback just knew how to boost the Colorado fans’ morale.

On November 1, DNVR Buffs posted a video, an absolute visual delight for the Colorado fans. The caption read, “Shedeur Sanders is BACK at Folsom.” Spotted in a Legendary T-shirt, a pair of cargo pants, Deion’s son kept it lowkey with looks. But the bright smile he carried said it all, how he missed his home.

As usual, Shedeur makes a style statement as he attends any event. This time, his Legendary T-shirt with the message, “The Rejected Will Be Respected” written on the back, stood out. Colorado fans might have struggled for some time to accept the reality that they are seeing Shedeur in front of their eyes. As he revealed during a livestream, he does plan to remain in Cleveland, focusing on rehab for his back injury.

Fans had accepted their fate as Shedeur needs to devote more time to his recovery process, since the injury puts his NFL future at stake. But hardly did they realize a grand surprise awaited them. Shedeur strolled into his dad’s office with his signature swagger, shoulders swaying, before sliding up behind Deion and laying his hands on Coach Prime’s shoulders. And turned out that even the Buffalo’s head coach was not aware of Shedeur’s plan.

“Why are you here?” Deion asked, laughing in disbelief. Shedeur smiled and replied, “I know you need your son. I know you need some love and affection.” That’s how the son always gets his father. After all, Deion admitted how the post-Shedeur era has been a tough job to handle.

Deion Sanders got real about the grind after Shedeur Sanders’ departure

When Shedeur left Colorado, fans were upset, but at least they thought that Deion would manage things soon. After all, we have seen how far Coach Prime went to bring Julian “JuJu” Lewis home. However, the young chap needs reliable weapons and a more cohesive unit around him, and that’s not something Colorado can offer right now. Other than him, Ryan Staub only witnessed momentary fame.

Against Delaware, Deion’s third-stringer, Staub, became the showstopper when he connected with Dekalon Taylor for a 21-yard touchdown that capped a 75-yard march. But things soon fizzled out. That’s when Deion thought of handing Shedeur’s baton to Liberty Flames transfer, Kaidon Salter.

But he, too, has largely struggled to become the bridge option for Colorado after the Shedeur Sanders era ended. On the season, Salter has completed just 62.2 percent of his passes for nine touchdowns and five interceptions. Deion then became honest about the current situation. In an interview with Romi Bean, he said, “It’s been tumultuous because you’ve never concerned yourself with that position. It was like, ‘I ain’t worried about that. I know what he’s (Shedeur) gonna do.'” The Buffs’ head coach added that it is challenging.

While Shedeur Sanders is back at the base, the Colorado Buffaloes walked into the Arizona game with a mixed bag of news. While the team can rejoice about the return of Defensive Back RJ Johnson after missing time since Week 3, their Defensive Tackle Tawfiq Thomas is out again, just one week after making his comeback from a four-game absence. Beating all odds, can Deion Sanders’ boys come up with a homecoming gift for Shedeur?