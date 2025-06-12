Sherrone Moore Learns Big Update on 2026 CB Target as Oregon, Notre Dame and Other Powerhouse Programs Pose Serious Threat for Michigan

Want to know how Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore treats his players? “I try to express that and show that to them, and understand like I have 105 players here who are my kids and I got two girls at home, so I got 107 kids and that’s how I treat them.” Now, this charm plays off really well when it comes to recruiting. People often bash Moore for dishing out the fattest check, like he did in Bryce Underwood’s case. But this is the real deal.

But yet then, something must be missing. Moore’s 2026 recruiting class has hit a slump. When programs like USC Trojans have already locked in 28 recruits, and Notre Dame 16 recruits, Michigan holds the No.15 rank with only 9 recruits as of now. So, one can fathom Moore’s desperation. But looks like the Wolverines’ head coach can now let go of some stress. After all, their top target is likely to head towards Ann Arbor. Want to know how? The program has passed the biggest quality check; it’s mom-approved.

The player here is the Top 100 Michigan cornerback target Khary Adams. The Towson (Md.) Loyola Blakefield cornerback is one of the highest-ranked prospects of the class. After making his first trip to Moore’s squad on May 8, Adams was head over heels for the program. He said, “I liked the visit a lot. They had good vibes. It felt like family. They have good coaches. They took care of me and my family. They have a really welcoming environment. It’s a place you want to be. We got to see the spring game and toured the facilities. It was great.” But what greater review than coming from one’s mother? This time, Adams’ mother, Cherita, shared what worked well during the visit. As Moore had disposed of the duties to make them feel at home to secondary coach LaMar Morgan, he has passed the test.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

EJ Holland reported what Cherita said. “Coach Morgan is a guy you would want to leave your kid with. As a mother, that’s very comforting. I think we have a really good relationship with him. Many of the conversations don’t even focus on football, per se. He’s just really, really nice guy. He exudes some of the characteristics that are important to our family.” The mother knows that when it comes to talent, Adams has already left his mark. Last season, he racked up 562 receiving yards and 34 receptions. So, she now wants someone who will mould her son in the best possible way. That’s when Moore, too, reeled in some praise from Adam’s mother. “He’s a nice guy. He seems to be in touch, You can definitely tell the relatability with the players is there. The interest in conversations even off the field is there.”

She added, “I thought he was a nice, approachable guy.” While Moore’s desperation to find Adams is real, he can’t ignore the fact that the chase is going to be tough.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sherrone Moore’s list of competitors is growing thick

Moore’s desperation to land Adams got 100x more because the 2024 season was one of growing pains for cornerback Jyaire Hill, who will look to turn a corner this fall in the Michigan secondary. Last season has been too hard on the Wolverines’ cornerbacks as they struggled under high-level competition, succumbing to breakdowns in coverage in games against Texas, Washington, and Ohio State. Can Adams handle the pressure?

Atleast he is confident about his strength. In an earlier interview, he said, “The defensive scheme is great. They run a lot of man, but they also do a lot of Cover 2. It was hard to see everything because they broke up the teams, but I think I can be a press man corner — boundary or field — in that scheme.” But if Moore thinks that all this praise actually might lead to something positive, it’s not the right time to jump to the conclusion. Adams feels equally confident about his other suitors, too.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

About Notre Dame, he said, “Notre Dame is a lot like my school now. It reminds me a lot of Loyola Blakefield. It is a Catholic school, it is big on academics and the people are similar. I like coach Mickens a lot too.” Sherrone Moore also got to defeat the Recruiting King, Dan Lanning. The Oregon Ducks already hold a special place in Khary Adams’ heart. If the Michigan head coach thinks Oregon is farther away, it’s high time to pop his bubble. Location is not a factor for Adams. As he said, “Oregon was my dream school growing up. They are a top program with elite coaches. I really like their aggressive defense too.” Moore must be catching his breath as Adams’ recruiting saga nears its final chapter on June 28.