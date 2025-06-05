Sherrone Moore Makes Move for Son of Michigan Heisman-Winning Legend After ACC Powerhouse Enters Race

Well, the Michigan Wolverines never forget their former coaches and players. Even though their old contributors’ era has come to an end, Sherrone Moore is working on pulling their sons to Ann Arbor. You name them – offensive tackle Blake Frazier, son of Steve Frazier, and defensive back Jacob Oden, son of Rod Oden. It’s time for yet another chapter of Michigan legacy.

When it comes to the recruiting trail, Moore has already proved that he is a ‘PRO’ by hunting down Bryce Underwood. But their latest move was triggered by ACC, as the son of the NFL legend and Moore’s hot target caught their eyes before Michigan. Now, who is the player who is likely to carry his dad’s notable legacy in Ann Arbor?

It’s none other than Charles Woodson Jr., the son of U-M legend Charles Woodson. The Orlando Lake Nona safety is a class of 2027 four-star prospect. While he is still in his junior season, and the fact that Moore still has time on his hands, he does not want to procrastinate. After all, we have seen where delays lead in the recruiting trail. So, on Wednesday, June 4, he landed an offer from a school that is close to his heart, where his father, Charles Woodson, made a name three decades ago in Ann Arbor. The offer did not come directly from Moore. But he had appointed his secondary coach, Lamar Morgan, to woo the 5-foot-11 defensive back.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And Woodson Jr. could not wait to show his gratitude. As soon as he received the offer, he came up with a tweet on June 4. “Blessed to receive an offer from Michigan!!!! @CoachLMorgan @UMichFootball @CharlesWoodson @SWiltfong_ @JohnGarcia_Jr @LNLionsFootball.” Now, will it be an easy chase for Moore’s squad?

Apparently, it might come off as a confirmed result, since Woodson Jr. is believed to follow in his dad’s footsteps. But that did not stop Kentucky from jumping into the race to snatch the young chap away, closing the doors for Moore. Not just Kentucky, his pursuers’ list started to grow with offers from Ole Miss, Delaware, Syracuse, Texas A&M, and Sacramento State. But at the end of the day, Moore, too, knows where his squad stands in the race.

Woodson Jr.’s father experienced his golden time in Ann Arbor. The Michigan GOAT played for the Wolverines from 1995-1997, leaving the program as the undisputed greatest player of all time. He helped lead Michigan to a national championship in 1997 and won the Heisman Trophy in the same year. And guess what? Woodson is still the only primarily defensive player in college football history to win the Heisman Trophy. Even though in the latter half of his life, Woodson dedicated 18 years of his career to the NFL, winning the Super Bowl XLV with the Green Bay Packers, his college chapter gave him a strong foundation. So, 28 years later, his son might want the same and board Moore’s wagon. They’ve always loved their legacy recruits, but Michigan’s latest moves scream one thing: FOMO.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sherrone Moore’s program’s baggage might be too heavy for Charles Woodson Jr. to carry

The last time Moore’s Michigan faced off against Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles was on December 30, 2016. But so what? The Wolverines can’t allow anyone to take the lead in the recruiting track. Just before Moore dished out the offer to the 4-star safety recruit on Saturday, May 31, Norvell had extended an offer to the rising junior. Given the fact, how low the Seminoles stooped in the charts last season, wrapping it up with a 2-10 record, the desperation looked real.

And Woodson Jr. must have hit the right notes for Norvell’s squad. The son of a nine-time Pro Bowler, four-time first-team All-Pro, and four-time second-team All-Pro, Woodson Sr. is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame and Pro Football Hall of Fame. So, the 2027 recruit is going to be a blue-blooded player. Even though Woodson Jr. has not visited Florida State as a recruit previously, the sophomore caught their attention by totaling 53 tackles, one fumble recovery, two pass deflections, and an interception.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For so long, Sherrone Moore and Michigan did not offer Charles Woodson Jr. After Florida State’s move, they wasted no time. However, the Wolverines have now become a tarnished program. That’s because of Moore, who now carries the “repeat offender” tag. Back during the COVID-19 period, he was allegedly in contact with recruits. Later on, he got involved in the sign-stealing drama ft. Connor Stalions. Even with his dad’s legendary legacy in Ann Arbor, Woodson Jr. might be eyeing a drama-free zone for his own story.