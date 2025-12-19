Sherrone Moore Replacement Search Adds 66-Year-Old Veteran Coach Over Retirement Comment

Essentials Inside The Story Sherrone Moore potential replacement speaks out

Top record for the coach in talks

College football insider lauds the choice

Domenico Grasso turned up the standards in Michigan Wolverines’ coaching hunt, insisting the next hire must be “of the highest moral character.” That comment has fans connecting dots to Kyle Whittingham. Fresh off his retirement at Utah Utes, Whittingham caught the buzz because of his cryptic comment.

“Who knows? We’ll see,” Whittingham told reporters when asked if this was a retirement or not. “I’m a free agent. I’m in the transfer portal. It’s a different feel, but like I said, I’m at peace, did not want to be that guy that overstayed his welcome. To me, the timing is right.”

Whittingham walks away after 21 seasons at Utah as the program’s ultimate standard-bearer. 177 wins, three conference titles, two Rose Bowl trips, and no undefeated season since 2008 on his watch. Few coaches matched Whittingham’s longevity and trophy records.

The FBS’ second-longest tenured head coach claimed three national Coach of the Year awards. It included the AFCA and Bear Bryant in 2008 and the Dodd Trophy in 2019. So, it makes Whittingham a hot prospect for the Michigan program, which is desperately searching to fill its head coaching spot.

“He still has that fire and that desire to do something in some capacity to help some team win,” his son, Kansas City Chiefs’ assistant defensive line coach, Alex Whittingham, told the Salt Lake Tribune.

He might have been on Michigan’s radar for a pretty long time now. Urban Meyer delivered Utah’s first perfect season in 2004, finishing 12-0. Four years later, Whittingham one-upped it with a 13-0 run with a sweet bonus like a Sugar Bowl win over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

In the same season, the Utes walked into The Big House and stunned Michigan. Whittingham holds a clean 3-0 against the Wolverines, taking down Rich Rodriguez, Brady Hoke, and Jim Harbaugh along the way.

His success wasn’t just about wins. Whittingham built a defensive machine in Salt Lake City. This included a dominant No. 2 ranking in 2019 at just 269.2 yards per game. So, can Michigan turn to Whittingham for stability? 100%.

The timing could not have been any more perfect.

Whittingham finally felt the program was in the right place. Heading into 2025, he admitted last year’s 5-7 stumble is what kept him from walking away after 2024. That decision paid off in a big way. Year 21 delivered the most significant turnaround of his career. Utah won 10 games for the eighth time since 2005 and stayed alive in the Big 12 title race until the final week.

What about Whittingham’s interest in Michigan?

Insider claims Kyle Whittingham is eyeing Michigan’s vacant spot

Whittingham’s contract keeps him on Utah’s payroll even after retirement. According to the sources, Utah will pay him $3.45 million annually as a special assistant. However, that would require a 10-hour-a-week consulting commitment. So, that calls for “out of system” coaching talks.

“I don’t know if it’s ever out of your system,” Whittingham made a cryptic comment. “I mean it’s in your blood and so I don’t know about that.”

However, Barstool Sports’ analyst Liam Blutman dropped fresh intel.

“Also just fwiw here,” the analyst wrote on X on December 14. “Have it on very good authority that Whittingham does have a lot of interest in the Michigan job.”

However, Whittingham might not be on the Wolverines’ boosters list. The former Michigan offensive lineman, Taylor Lewan, wants his alma mater to retain interim head coach Biff Poggi for the 2026 season. The program is allegedly yet to figure out whether or how to approach Whittingham.

For Utah though, as per the reports, Morgan Scalley was named “head coach in waiting” in July 2024. He has already earned the trust of his predecessor.

“Program, like I said, is in a good spot,” said Kyle Whittingham. “Got good coaches, coach (Morgan) Scalley will come in and do a great job, got good players, so now is the time.”

All eyes turn to Kalshi’s board to see whether Kyle Whittingham cracks the odds for Michigan’s next head coach. And it’s already there. Right now, Kenny Dillingham has 31% odds while Whittingham is at 16% odds. It’s now time to see who beats the race in reality.