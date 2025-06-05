Sherrone Moore Urged to Take Drastic Measures to Protect Bryce Underwood After Stark Oklahoma Warning

Do you remember what Michigan OC Chip Lindsey said about Bryce Underwood? “I’d say he’s pretty advanced. He’s highly decorated.” Now, he is clever enough to know what follows next. A huge wave of expectations. It’s hustle and bustle time for Underwood. Last season was all about his big chase. How Sherrone Moore’s Michigan went to great lengths to chase him down. With veteran Mikey Keene as a fall-back quarterback option, using Underwood to his best could boost the Wolverines’ offense and secure their status as Big Ten title contenders. But while the quarterback polishes his own skills, Moore and co. should be mindful about their Underwood plan. Oklahoma can be a big roadblock in their CFP run.

Underwood has added yet another trophy, coming fresh off his high school career. On June 2, the Detroit Athletic Club named Underwood as the Michigan High School Male Athlete of the Year. So, growing up, he has chased big dreams. At age eight, he already stood close to 5-foot-3. By age 10, he was playing with 17-year-olds. The now 6-foot-4, 235-pound quarterback led Belleville High School to multiple state championships. In 2024 as a senior, he totaled 2,509 passing yards and 32 touchdowns to six interceptions while completing 71.8 percent of his passes; scored six touchdowns rushing with over 600 yards. However, college football is still an uncharted territory for the young chap. So, Underwood will now have to walk hand-in-hand with Moore’s program.

On the June 4 episode of the 247Sports podcast, the host questioned Gerald V.Dixon. “What’s their summer agenda to make sure they have success with Underwood as the guy potentially?” Turns out that Moore can’t take a sweet nap now. He has some important tasks on hand. Buying a fence, getting home security, and acquiring a guard dog should be among the top priorities. Yes, protection is something they can’t compromise with when it’s Underwood. As Dixon stated, “Yeah, keep Michigan thing, especially on offense, and I’m talking about running the football and protecting him in the understanding of you don’t have to be Superman as a young man. Because when you get a young, talented quarterback that comes in, everyone wants to play with the new toy. ‘Let’s see what we can do, let’s RPO, let’s run him, let’s have him throw the ball 30-40 times.’ NO!”

Already, the main piece of the protection game puzzle is missing. That’s none other than Colston Loveland. Counting on the returning ones in the wide receivers room? Here comes a reality check. They don’t have anybody returning that have more than 140 yards receiving last year. Yes, the Wolverines’ wideouts had perhaps the least productive season for the position group in Ann Arbor. Fredrick Moore came up with 128 yards, Semaj Morgan with 139 yards, and Peyton O’Leary with 102 yards. Long story short— not a single player in the group had even 150 receiving yards. So, Underwood must be in need of some friendly pieces who will help him to get the pigskin out of his hand and come up with dynamic plays.

As Dixon suggested, “Run the football, you have an offensive line that can get it done Justin Haynes came over from BAM in the transfer portal, hammer away. Play action start them out slow, let him throw the ball 20 times, run the ball five to 10 times, and as the season goes along, that’s the bill that you want to have.” A wake-up call for Moore is here to fortify his fortress.

A storm is brewing for Bryce Underwood in Sooner Country

The Wolverines are going to have their opening match against New Mexico this season. Now, that’s going to be a tune-up contest. The real grind will begin in Week 2, when Underwood and co. will be tested on the road against the Oklahoma Sooners. While Moore is yet to crown his starting quarterback, fans are already manifesting it to be Underwood. That’s when his opponent quarterback, Brent Venables’ quarterback John Mateer, enters the chat.

On3’s J.D.PicKell openly favored the Sooners’ quarterback given the uncertainty prevailing in Ann Arbor’s quarterback room. “Michigan, I believe, is going to start Bryce Underwood by nature of how this whole thing has played out over the course of spring and the buzz around there. That’d be [Underwood’s] first road start.” While Underwood must be excited to run the pigskin with his favorite college football stars, here comes a reality check.

“Now, Bryce Underwood is a bit different, but still, to go on the road to a place like Norman, Oklahoma, for your first-ever college football road start, that’s not an easy task. We’re not teeing it up for 19 to have a whole bunch of success.” Brent Venables’ defense will not let go of Bryce Underwood easily. Venables himself is the man in charge of the defense, as he has two national championships as a defensive coordinator at Clemson.

Last year, the Sooners’ defense returned 60 percent of its defensive production. Well, if that’s not enough of a warning for Underwood and Wolverines, here comes some more. PicKell came up with a big prediction for Oklahoma: “I do think that in October-November, with how brutal their schedule is, they’re going to ruin it for somebody.” It’s not just about wins anymore; it’s about making sure Underwood has the protection to lead without fear.