Sherrone Moore Wants Two Redshirts Back in Michigan After Making Big Move for Bryce Underwood

The Michigan Wolverines’ College Football Playoff hopes died in The Game, as the Ohio State Buckeyes shut the door. Sherrone Moore has already shifted entirely into 2026 mode. The Wolverines’ head coach did not hesitate to spell out his plans for getting his two redshirts back in the fold.

“Sherrone Moore says they want Mikey Keene and Rod Moore back next year on medical redshirts. They are planning on Wink Martindale being back next year,” reported TheWolverine.com senior editor, Chris Balas, on December 8.

Both players missed most of the 2025 season due to injuries, playing in fewer than the NCAA-mandated four games required for a medical hardship waiver (medical redshirt).

Mikey Keene, a fifth-year senior and Sherrone Moore’s backup quarterback, never saw the field this season. The Fresno State transfer arrived with plans to compete for the starting quarterback role. But a shoulder setback cleared the runway for freshman Bryce Underwood to seize the job.

His breakout showing in Ann Arbor last year gave Sherrone Moore a sneak peek at the playmaker he might one day command in Michigan colors. Michigan’s decision to scoop up Keene in the portal felt like a no-brainer, thanks to his past connection with offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey from their days at UCF. But the universe had other plans.

“He’s healthy,” Sherrone Moore said back in October. “He feels really good, so we’ll see how that goes throughout the year and what we want to do in that situation.”

Notably, Keene already used his redshirt back in 2022 at UCF, appearing in just four games. But a medical waiver could crack open the door for a bonus sixth year, whether in Ann Arbor or somewhere new. In 39 career games split between UCF and Fresno State, Keene has posted a sharp 67.8% completion rate with 8,245 yards and 65 scores.

Moore also clarified that neither player would be rushed back for the team’s bowl game, prioritizing their long-term health.

“We’d love both of them back,” the head coach said. “Don’t plan on playing Rod or Mikey, either, in this (bowl) game.”

Rod Moore, the former all-Big Ten safety, has only played in three games this season. The last two years have been a roller coaster for him. A torn ACL wiped out his 2024 season. After that, just when he made it back this year, a setback forced him to miss the final six games.

He played just three games this year with six tackles. But Sherrone Moore is banking on the résumé. From 2021 to 2023, he piled up 91 solo stops and 142 total.

“#Michigan DC Wink Martindale says he doesn’t know where DB Rod Moore is at health wise and notes it’s more so a Sherrone Moore question,” reported Brice Marich in November.

The head coach is now waving the green flag. Along with returning the duo, Sherrone Moore is ready with more plans.

Sherrone Moore is planning to hit the reset button for Bryce Underwood

The 2025 season was supposed to determine whether Sherrone Moore’s $12.5 million investment was worthwhile. But Bryce Underwood ended up being the glaring red mark on the report card.

Against the Michigan State Spartans, Purdue Boilermakers, Northwestern Wildcats, Maryland Terrapins, and Ohio State Buckeyes, Underwood had a concerning four total touchdowns.

Underwood put up 2,229 yards and nine scores through the air, plus 323 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. But even in a run-heavy offense, 14 total touchdowns paired with six picks is not the standard accepted by Sherrone Moore’s program.

Maybe the head coach is now compensating by making changes in the coaching staff to boost Underwood’s talents.

“Sherrone Moore said today that Michigan is looking to add a QB coach to work with Bryce Underwood this offseason,” reported 247Sports’ Michigan insider Alejandro Zúñiga.

Offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey handled play-calling and quarterback development in his first year at Michigan. However, despite Sherrone Moore noting that Lindsey spends plenty of time with Underwood, the staff is now exploring the addition of a dedicated quarterbacks coach.

Just when Sherrone Moore and Bryce Underwood thought 2025 couldn’t get any wilder, Michigan gets hit with another curveball. NFL vet Juan Castillo came in as an offensive analyst last year, but now he’s reportedly bolting for the Syracuse Orange.

With more change on deck, Michigan is hoping one thing steadies the ship: those NCAA green lights for Mikey Keene and Rod Moore.