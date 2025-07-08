Sherrone Moore’s Michigan Set Flip Alert on Big 12 Commit After Suffering Major Recruiting Blow

Other than becoming the debut head coach of the Michigan Wolverines, Sherrone Moore got himself a new identity in Ann Arbor last year. And what’s that? The flip-master. There has been too much on Moore’s plate after Jim Harbaugh left. He failed at cleaning the mess. But deep down Moore knew he couldn’t compromise with the Wolverines’ quarterback room any longer.

So, he went to great extent to land the No.1 quarterback recruit of the 2025 class, Bryce Underwood. Even if it meant, Moore had to shell out a fat check of $12 million. That’s where he got the courage to chase strongly on the 2026 recruiting trail. The end result? It has served Moore and co. well. They have flipped recruits like Markel Dabney who had given his words to SMU, but later punched the Ann Arbor ticket. The others to follow the trend were quarterback Brady Smigiel, who walked on his commitment from Florida State. Looks like Moore now has an eye on another committed young chap.

On July 7, Michigan insider EJ Holland stirred the pot with some suspense about Moore’s squad. He tweeted, “A new flip target emerging? Michigan is closely monitoring an On300 DB committed elsewhere.” So, who is the hot recruit chasing whom Moore has lost his goodnight’s sleep? That’s none other than the Kansas commit James Dunnigan. Right at the beginning of this year, Dunnigan gave his commitment to Jayhawks. The Manhattan High product made his final choice over offers from Nebraska, Stanford and Kansas State. Even though he has been a Kansas State legacy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

After all, his father played in Manhattan as a Wildcat. Now what makes Moore so desperate to land Dunnigan Jr. in Michigan? Well, the Wolverines are now in need for a taller, longer safety this cycle. The No. 6-foot-2, 190-pound junior is known for his big and long frame. He also comes off as a package with his good athletic ability and skills to play in a variety of defensive schemes and excel. Dunnigan has the coverage skills to play the deep third but is physical enough to play a ‘rover’ type too. Now, will Moore be able to melt Dunnigan’s heart?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A rollercoaster week for Sherrone Moore

The month of July opened on a high note for the Wolverines. There came a recruiting boost for Moore. On July 1, the Wolverines grabbed the commitment from 4-star EDGE Julian Walker. And what makes it a big win for the Michigan head coach? First things first, the Wolverines defeated South Carolina and UNC to land Julian. Secondly, Moore has been able to snatch the young chap from his home state. And here where things got interesting.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Not many know that Julian is the son of the South Carolina strength and conditioning coach, Jamil Walker. Even though Julian grew up rooting against Michigan, he still chose to board Moore’s wagon. And his father has been extremely supportive about his decision, as he said, “Julian has his own things that he’s chasing. He’s been with me every step of the way, and now he’s making his way,” Jamil told Rivals. Just when Moore could soak up in their latest commitment win, the happy feelings got replaced by remorse. Thanks to the 2026 four-star cornerback recruit Brody Jennings.

The 6’1, 185-pound cornerback from Jacksonville, FL had been committed to the Wolverines since July 2024. But Sherrone Moore’s failed to hold a place in Jennings’ heart in the long run. Mario Cristobal’s Miami got lucky. Losing out on Jennings is a tough break for the Wolverines. He has legitimate star potential at the college level. But what made Jennings to jump out of Moore’s squad? “I want to be successful and play with my family and friends that are down there in Miami. That’s really where home is. That’s where my parents are from, everybody’s from. It would be great to see all of my family down there and have them watch me play,” said the CB. Will James Dunnigan help heal the sting of Jennings’ loss, or just deepen Moore’s fresh bruise?