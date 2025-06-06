Sherrone Moore’s Michigan Set to Flip B1G Rival’s WR Commit After Facing $132K NIL Roadblock

Sherrone Moore should have been confident since Michigan snatched Bryce Underwood, the 2025 class’s No. 1 quarterback, right from LSU. But the reality of the recruiting trail has hit Moore hard. They’ve had quite a lot of misses when it comes to the 2026 class. You name them—offensive lineman Gregory Patrick committed to Notre Dame over Michigan, and the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2026 class, Jackson Cantwell, also went to Miami, shutting the door to Ann Arbor. But Moore is in no mood to give up yet. A Big Ten wide receiver has now caught his eye.

Looking at the updates of Moore’s 2026 roster build-up, fans might go into complete shock. Programs like Lincoln Riley’s USC have already snagged 27 recruits (sixteen 4-stars, ten 3-stars, one 5-star), and Ryan Day’s Ohio State has hunted down 13 recruits (two 5-stars, nine 4-stars, and two 3-stars). When the ceiling is so high, Moore’s Michigan stands at No. 17 with only seven recruits as of now. Out of these, they have three 4-stars and four 3-stars, while they have yet to get a 5-star recruit. So, one can understand Moore’s desperation.

And on June 5, On3 analyst EJ Holland revealed Michigan’s new target: James Franklin’s former wide receiver commit, Jerquaden Guilford. Holland tweeted, “Michigan is looking to make a move with former Penn State WR commit Jerquaden Guilford.”

Guilford has a few very important dates coming up. The wide receiver has finished his official visit to Indiana. He will fly to Ann Arbor on June 6, then to Tennessee on June 13, and to Ohio State on June 20. When it comes to who has the advantage, the wide receiver has kept quiet. However, Moore had offered Guilford earlier, while he was still committed to Penn State.

The three-star wide receiver from Northrop High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana, announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions in December 2024. But two months later, in February, he came up with a social media post.

The young chap declared, “After intense discussions with my family, I have decided to decommit from Penn State and reopen my recruitment.” Moore had already done what he needed to do. Walking into 2025, Michigan is moving towards a more explosive passing game under first-year offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey. Now, how far can Moore’s program go to land Jerquaden Guilford, the No. 79 wide receiver in the 2026 class?

Holland reported, “U-M wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy has done a great job of developing a relationship with him and those around him. We should have more clarity on where U-M stands after the visit.” Meanwhile, the situation has become more difficult for Moore’s program.



The NIL scene changed for Sherrone Moore’s Michigan

Michigan fans know the drill by now—the Wolverines used to lag in the NIL race. Even Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 quarterback recruit, was committed to LSU before Coach Sherrone Moore stepped in with a bold $12 million NIL offer to flip him. The twist? Billionaire Larry Ellison and his wife, Jolin Zhu, a Michigan alumna, were quietly backing the move behind the scenes.

Moore didn’t stop there. He also landed five-star offensive lineman Andrew Babalola and top recruits like Ty Haywood, Nate Marshall, and Shamari Earls for 2025. That class now carries an average NIL valuation of $241,000—top-tier numbers.

But the shine has dulled a bit. The 2026 class? Their average NIL valuation sits at just $109,000. That’s a steep $132K drop, and no one really knows why. Some think Michigan may have overreached financially for their dream 2025 class. Others wonder if they’re just being more secretive than usual.

Things got spicy on Crain & Company when the hosts ran through the nation’s richest NIL collectives—and Michigan didn’t even crack the top 10. Meanwhile, Ohio State’s 1870 Society & The Foundation reportedly shelled out $4 million a year to Jeremiah Smith. Jake Crain asked, “This surprises, though, right? How is Michigan not on this list?”

David Cone added, “Apparently, Michigan spent what, $12 million on just one quarterback, and they can’t crack into the top 10? That’s why I’m not buying any of this.” It’s all under the radar—Champions Circle runs point, but how they work is still mostly a mystery.

Still, that $132K dip is hard to ignore. With new staffers like Pernell McPhee and Erik Campbell joining the fold, Moore’s got momentum. But can Michigan sustain this pace?