Shilo Sanders Left in Splits as Coach Prime’s 330lb Prodigy Takes NFL Representation 7062 Miles Away

It started with a pyramid, a beach, and a 330-pound Buffalo chilling in the foreign country. No, that isn’t the start of a Disney reboot—it’s just Coach Prime’s favorite chaos agent going global. While Shilo Sanders was in Tampa Bay, grinding for a roster spot and flashing that signature Sanders confidence, his Colorado teammate Yahya Attia decided to steal the NFL spotlight 7062 miles away—from the foot of the Great Pyramid. And boy, Shilo? He couldn’t stop laughing.

On May 31st, Yahya Attia, aka “The Bulldozer,” hopped on Instagram, barefoot on Egyptian sands, draped in swagger, and repping the NFL Academy like a gladiator from the East.

Standing at 6’4″, weighing in at 330 pounds, and built like a human freight train, Attia announced the upcoming IFAF Africa Flag Football Championships like he was dropping a mixtape. “Hello,” he said in Arabic, beaming. “NFL Africa, what’s up? My name is Yahya, born and raised in Egypt, graduated from the NFL Academy, now an offensive lineman for the Colorado Buffaloes.” Attia’s message had that cinematic edge—clips of Pyramid and sand vibes.

Attia made another clip where he gave a shoutout to the home team, signing off with, “Play with heart. Show your strengths. Let’s make history. Let’s bring it home. I’m behind you with every step. Let’s attack it and dominate. I said dominate.” Then boom—camera flip to the sea.

NFL commented: “Doing this in front of the pyramids is such a flex.” And Shilo? He hit the comments with a string of laughing emojis: “😂😂😂😂😂.”

It’s a surreal image: one teammate breaking into the NFL, another going viral in the desert. But that’s Coach Prime’s world. Yahya Attia’s announcement is tied to something bigger. The IFAF African Flag Football Championships are set for June 20–21 in Cairo, Egypt, and will serve as a qualifier for the 2026 World Championships. This is low-key Olympic-level energy. The whole tournament is part of a broader push to bring American football to the global stage before its official Olympic debut at the 2028 LA Games.

Ali Rafeek, the Egyptian Federation president, said it best: “The first continental championship is our biggest chance to speak to the global audience and tell the story of Africa that will inspire the world.”

And best believe, Attia’s story is inspiring. The man didn’t even touch a football until 2022. One soccer injury in Austria turned into a full pivot to the NFL Academy in England. That landed him with the Colorado Buffaloes, where Coach Prime saw something raw and powerful. Attia made his debut as a freshman against Arizona, showing flashes of promise on both offense and special teams.

He might not be NFL-ready yet, but the man has the size, story, and motor to make scouts look twice. And now? He’s the unofficial face of football’s African movement. Not bad for a guy who just 3 years ago was kicking a soccer ball.

Shilo Sanders’ Tampa Bay life

Meanwhile, back in Florida, Shilo Sanders isn’t wasting a single sunrise.

Fresh off going undrafted, Shilo landed in Tampa Bay as a free agent—and he came in swinging. Forget the doubters; Shilo walked in with that patented Sanders swagger and instantly started winning over the locker room. Word out of Bucs camp? Coaches are feeling his energy, and teammates already consider him a favorite.

He’s not just vibing off the field either. On YouTube, Shilo’s got a whole new series going where he explores Tampa like a tourist with a helmet. His recent vlog? A brunch review at The Pearl at Water Street. Bougie food, casual fits, meeting fans on the boardwalk—Shilo’s turning Tampa into his own version of Boulder.

And the Bucs’ official X account? Reposting his stuff like he’s already on the 53-man roster. But don’t get it twisted. Shilo still has a grind ahead. The safety room in Tampa Bay is crowded with names like Kaevon Merriweather and fellow UDFA J.J. Roberts. To make it, Shilo’s got to bring the heat on special teams and prove he’s more than just a media darling.

That said, Shilo’s work ethic is already turning heads, and the Bucs are watching. He might’ve gone undrafted, but the man’s treating every day like a second Pro Day. Funny enough, while Shilo’s putting in work stateside, it’s moments like Yahya’s Egypt drop that remind us how far Coach Prime’s reach has gotten. From Boulder to Cairo, Tampa to the pyramids—Deion Sanders’ influence is moving like wildfire. And Shilo? He’s not just laughing from the sidelines. He’s out here proving he belongs—one vlog, one hit, and one comment at a time.