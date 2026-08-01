6,449-Yd Undrafted QB Explores College Football Return Following Federal Judge’s NCAA Ruling

When the draft came and went, Thomas Castellanos figured his college football chapter was closed for good. But a landmark federal court ruling just changed everything, giving Castellanos an unexpected lifeline to return to Saturdays.

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After getting completely skipped over through all 7 rounds and 257 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, everyone assumed his college days were totally done. Then insider Pete Nakos broke news of a court ruling granting former recruits a surprise fifth year.

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On Friday night, July 31, Colorado federal judge Charlotte Sweeney issued a preliminary injunction against the NCAA, ruling that athletes who started college in 2022 are eligible for an extra year on the field.

Imago Thomas Castellanos put up a high-output performance against Virginia.

Because Castellanos enrolled at UCF back in 2022, his college eligibility is suddenly back in play, undoing an NCAA waiver denial from late last year. According to reports, he’s “open” to making his return to college football.

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Since April, Castellanos has been fighting to stay on pro scouts’ radar, trying out as a receiver at rookie minicamps with the Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins to showcase his versatility. Although he never played receiver before, the former Seminole wanted to show pro teams his raw speed and athleticism while playing multiple positions at the highest level.

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That dual-threat ability is now a big selling point back in college. His agent, Joe Hernandez of Just Win Management, mentioned that Castellanos is completely open to the idea of playing quarterback or switching over to wide receiver. Teams that are looking for a veteran general under center or even a weapon in space are already hitting his line.

However, the timing of this makes it quite difficult because college fall camps are kicking off next week, in early August 2026. Coaches and front offices are working overtime right now to look at their current rosters and see if they can squeeze him into the 85-scholarship seat.

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Even though it is super late in the offseason, several schools apparently have already reached out to his camp to show initial interest.

If he signs with a new school, it will be his fourth stop on a very busy college journey. He started as a true freshman at UCF back in 2022. After a quite impressive year, he transferred to Boston College and played under Jeff Hadley and Bill O’Brien. Last season, he played for Florida State, registering 2,760 passing yards and 24 touchdowns before trying his luck in the NFL.

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It is going to be incredibly exciting to see where he lands for this final bonus year. Across his entire college career, he has racked up 6,449 passing yards and 48 total passing touchdowns, making him one of the most experienced players available. Obviously, the good news is college football is never short of programs that are desperate for vets like him!

Cue Texas Tech!

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Thomas for Tech?

Texas Tech stands out as a potential destination. With Brendan Sorsby no longer in Lubbock, the Red Raiders need experience. Head coach Joey McGuire named sophomore Will Hammond the starter, but Hammond is recovering from an ACL tear and has just 1,151 career passing yards, leaving the door open for a veteran.

Then there’s another team in the Power Four worth taking a shot at. The Arkansas Razorbacks would be an incredibly realistic landing spot for him. After going 2-10 last season, their former star quarterback Taylen Green left for the NFL.

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Right now, redshirt sophomore KJ Jackson and Memphis transfer AJ Hill are going band-for-band. But neither player has officially grabbed the starting reins. Not to mention, the Razorbacks have picked up MLB star Monte Harrison. It wouldn’t be a stretch or far-fetched to assume head coach Ryan Silverfield will go all out in Castellanos!