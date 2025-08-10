Sonny Dykes Announces Major Update on Practice Injury Mirroring Lions’ Morice Norris Scare

So far, Sonny Dykes has his deepest collection of defensive linemen yet. From a former freshman All-American to a handful of impact transfers. TCU Horned Frogs’ front is loaded, the kind of depth that turns paper potential into real trench dominance. It’s a far cry from the first half of last season, when TCU’s defense was inconsistent against the run. Down the stretch, the unit surged, finally finding a physical edge despite missing key contributors. One of them, with a replica of Lions Morice Norris’ yesterday’s preseason injury, is still fighting.

That moment came on Wednesday, when DL Micheal Ibukun-Okeyode left the field on a stretcher, his teammates looking on in concern. Sonny Dykes offered an update afterward in the presser, choosing his words carefully. “So, he will have practice tomorrow. He’s fine. Mike, we’re kind of looking at… I mean, spent two nights in the hospital. He’s out. He’s moving. He’s walking around. My hope is he’ll be at practice tomorrow, and then we’ll kind of see what the long-term prognosis is. I don’t think any of us know that completely at this point. So, we’re hoping that he can make a full recovery, and we’ll see.”

What stood out in Sonny Dykes’ remarks was how quickly he turned the spotlight to the medical staff. “I thought our medical staff did an incredible job. They did exactly what they’re supposed to do. They treated it as a serious injury, which a lot of times… as a coach, you’re kind of like, well, because most of the time they’re not. And I think in this case it could have been a bad situation. David Gable and his staff and Dr. Kirk were incredible in what they did and how they handled it. Mike was fantastic. He was very calm. I think he felt a real sense of confidence in what they were doing and how they were doing it. So that part went as smoothly as possible.”

The NFL comparison wasn’t lost on him. Asked about a similar preseason injury that halted play with six minutes left in a game, coach admitted he didn’t see it but understood the approach. “Yeah, I think certainly in a preseason game, that makes perfect sense. With us… nine times out of 10, those injuries aren’t very serious, and the precaution you take is not really necessary. But you’re happy that you take it in the 10% where it matters. And I think in this case, it matters.” Sonny Dykes did note some concern over response times from emergency staff, hinting at ongoing discussions “above me to ensure that the response time gets a little bit better.”

For Ibukun-Okeyode, the setback is familiar. The 6-foot-5 lineman missed all of last season with an injury, a frustrating pause after a promising 2023 redshirt freshman year in which he appeared in all 12 games, recorded 2.5 sacks, and tied for fourth on the team with five tackles for loss. His length and burst off the edge fit perfectly into Andy Avalos’ pressure-heavy scheme, which ranked fourth in the Big 12 in sacks last year despite a leaky run defense that allowed 160.5 yards per game and over four yards per carry. That imbalance cost TCU in winnable games, particularly narrow losses to UCF and Baylor that kept them out of the conference title mix.

The 2025 plan is clear: remain among the league’s best in QB pressures while climbing into the top five in rush defense. Avalos’ second year brings both system familiarity and reinforcements. Projected starters Ansel Din-Mbuh, Markis Deal, Zach Chapman, and Devean Deal headline the rotation, with a second wave — Paul Oyewale, Tristan Johnson, Perry Cole Jr., Travis Jackson, and Jonathan Bax — ready to keep the gas pedal down.

Depth pieces like Sterlin Brooks, Jared Martin, Thomas Coppinger, and yes, Ibukun-Okeyode, give Dykes flexibility to rotate fresh bodies and absorb injuries without losing punch. Frogs’ trenches could become the two-headed monster they envision — collapsing pockets and closing run lanes with equal ferocity.

Yikes! Sonny Dykes QB1 could have an early young weapon

Sonny Dykes might just have a shiny new toy to play with this fall. TCU is set to build off its strong finish from last season, kicking things off with a Monday, Sept. 1 showdown against North Carolina. Fall camp has already gifted Horned Frogs fans one of the juiciest storylines — the rapid rise of freshman wideout Jacobe Hayes.

TCU beat writer Steven Johnson dropped a nugget that’s hard to ignore: “Dykes says he would be surprised if Jacobe Hayes isn’t on the field on the first play against UNC. Likely would be in a special teams role, but Hayes continues to be the breakout star of camp.” Hayes, straight out of Mansfield, keeps stacking highlight plays — including hauling in a deep ball of at least 30 yards from fellow freshman QB Adam Schobel. That’s the kind of throw-and-catch combo that makes coaches grin and defensive backs groan.

With Savion Ezukanma, Hayes, and fellow true freshman Ed Small, TCU suddenly has a young, twitchy, and dangerous set of receivers who could see the field early. This group is raw, sure — but if they keep flashing like this, Josh Hoover’s got more than enough ammo to turn early-season games into fireworks shows.