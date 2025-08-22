Sonny Dykes Drops Injury Updates for Game vs Bill Belichick After Frustrating Camp Admission

Fall camp cometh, fall camp giveth. First, day 11 brought both encouraging news and frustrating setbacks for Sonny Dykes and his TCU Horned Frogs. The defense, already absorbing the season-ending loss of LB Keylan Abrams after he posted a photo in a brace on his left leg. Today, there were even some “hospital goers” after the practice. Yet amid the worry, there was a bright spot: CB Elijah Jackson returned to action. Giving even more depth to what Dykes believes is one of the stronger units of his squad. Much needed when prepping for an almost pro opener against the NFL GOAT coach, Bill Belichick.

The real updates centered on the defensive line. DL #95 Markis Deal and DE Micheal Ibukun-Okeyode. When asked about the status of two starters, Dykes delivered a mixed bag during a presser. “Yeah. So, Markis will practice tomorrow. He’s fine. Mike [Micheal Ibukun-Okeyode], we’re kind of looking at. I mean, spent two nights in the hospital. He’s out. He’s moving. He’s walking around. You know, my hope is he’ll be at practice tomorrow, and then we’ll kind of see what the long-term prognosis is. I don’t think any of us know that completely at this point. So, we’re hoping that he can, you know, make a full recovery, and we’ll see.” Ibukun-Okeyode making a quick return would be a relief.

Sonny Dykes also peeled back the curtain on what happens when a player’s health becomes uncertain in the intensity of camp. He was asked if there had been any evaluation of the process once Ibukun-Okeyode went down, and he didn’t hesitate to credit those around him. “Yeah. For sure. I mean, let me just say this. I thought our medical staff did an incredible job. I think they did exactly what they’re supposed to do. They treated it as a serious injury, which a lot of times, as a coach, you’re just kind of like, well, because most of the time they’re not, right? And I think in this case it could have been a bad situation.”

The coach made sure to highlight individuals. David Gable and his staff, along with Dr. Kirk, were singled out by name for their quick and precise response. “They were incredible what they did and how they handled it,” Dykes said, underscoring how their calm guidance steadied the moment. He also praised Ibukun-Okeyode for his composure through the ordeal. “Mike was fantastic. I mean, he was very calm. I think he felt a real sense of confidence in what they were doing and how they were doing it.” For a player who anchors the edge of a Big 12 defense, that type of resilience matters almost as much as the recovery itself.

To some fans, the risk of injuries in August can seem unnecessary, a cruel prelude before the real battles start. But camp isn’t optional. For younger players, this is the proving ground—every rep a chance to show the staff that you belong in the two-deep or at least force the coaches to remember your name when rotations are drawn up. Even veterans can’t afford to coast; competition for starting spots and snap counts keeps the throttle pressed down. It’s why the bodies take a beating and why the staff has to constantly balance intensity with sustainability.

The good news for now is that, apart from Abrams, the official injury report remains remarkably thin considering the grind of camp. That means TCU should march into Labor Day weekend at close to full strength when they face North Carolina. The spotlight will burn brighter than most openers: a sold-out Kenan Stadium, the spectacle of Bill Belichick’s first taste of the college game, and a matchup that pits one of the game’s most seasoned minds against one of the Big 12’s most adaptable programs. Sonny Dykes admitted the uncertainty makes it tricky. “I expect his team to be well-prepared and play with a chip on their shoulder. The challenge for us is that we don’t know exactly what their schemes will look like with new players and a new staff, which makes preparation tricky.”

Sonny Dykes balances patience and progress with his young TCU squad

He opened the presser with a simple message: mistakes are part of the process, but owning them will ultimately be on the players. In many ways, that set the tone for what followed—an honest reflection on the frustrations and small victories of camp.

On the subject of youthful mistakes, Sonny Dykes didn’t sugarcoat it. “You know, I there’s been times where I feel like that, and there’s been some times where I feel like we got to improve in some things. But again, I like what I like from this group – the effort has been consistent,” he said. Realistic about the bumps while finding the silver lining.

The challenge with young players, as he explained, is knowing when to recede and proceed. Some of the frustration that happens naturally sometimes is with young players. “We turn the ball over, and then you look and it’s, you know, some young guys that are doing it. And so you just have to keep it all in perspective.” That perspective matters. For Dykes, it’s about growth more than perfection. Enforcing the young Frogs has certainly improved. “And you know, when you go and look at seven practices in, I’m confident that we’ve done that,” which is the most important improvement.