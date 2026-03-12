South Carolina Governor Announces Drastic Step to Make Shane Beamer and Gamecocks’ NIL Stance Public

Lawmakers in South Carolina tried to put NIL revenue-sharing details behind a curtain. After being passed in the house, it sat at Governor Henry McMaster’s table to officially bring it into effect. However, McMaster was not so keen about college athletics having their way with this one. With one simple move, he upended all their efforts.

Governor McMaster vetoed the bill, not because of his criticism of NIL payments. It also wanted to hide details on the athletic department’s expenditure on sports to an extreme. This did not sit well with McMaster, who exercised his right to pull the bill. He had actually been opposed to the bill for a long time because of the heightened secrecy around it. McMaster isn’t too happy about NIL revenue-sharing in general.

“I think it hurts college football, particularly,” McMaster said last week. “On the other hand, that is the direction that this ocean is going, and we don’t want to put ourselves at a disadvantage, but there needs to be some action taken at some point, perhaps at the federal level, to clean this mess up.”

The South Carolina Governor instead proposed a middle ground. He is okay with keeping the athlete deal a hush-hush. However, he moved for transparency when it comes to the public’s knowledge of what the program is spending. Public records would only bear how much a college is spending on NIL contracts in individual sports, but not what an individual player is earning. The original bill was proposed mainly to bolster South Carolina’s recruitment, as it would have prevented other schools from finding out what they were offering prospects.

While the bill was being moved through the South Carolina Senate last month, athletic directors from the University of South Carolina, Clemson University, and Coastal Carolina University were put on the hot seat in a hearing. There were some doubts about these schools using public money to find the NIL contracts. According to Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, “if they were private contracts or private money, we wouldn’t have a need for the bill.” Later on, the bill passed in the Senate.

Even though McMaster vetoed it, the General Assembly still has a chance to flip the decision. The General Assembly is eager to do so, since it is “incumbent” upon lawmakers to prevent “competitors in other states to have an unfair advantage” over the state’s athletic programs.

Meanwhile, how does this decision align with the South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer’s NIL stance?

Shane Beamer’s push for federal NIL law

Around this time last year, Gamecocks HC Shane Beamer pushed for a bipartisan federal law regarding NIL payments to players. When asked to testify before the US House Energy and Commerce Committee, he advocated for a law that would bring the focus on education in college sports. And, he also highlighted what could happen if there were no such action.

“A national bipartisan federal law will provide equal opportunity for all student-athletes to benefit from NIL and create a uniform standard to ensure we’re all playing by the same rules,” Beamer said in his address. “A federal law codifying the settlement will maintain an education-based model for college sports while ensuring the opportunity for student-athletes to earn a degree and the tools necessary to be successful in life after sports.”

“If you don’t act, college sports will be destroyed by never-ending litigation and conflicting state laws, and designating student-athletes as employees is not the right path because an employment model will drastically reduce the number of sports a school is able to offer.”

NIL dictates the college football world today. It has given student-athletes compensation, but at the same time, it has made recruitment an extremely competitive and volatile arena. Things are serious enough for the NCAA to consider punishments for colleges tampering with players enrolled elsewhere. However, in recent months, the government’s interest in NIL management has grown massively. At the same time, every school will still do whatever it can to guarantee the best results when it comes to recruiting. South Carolina has no option but to wait for this vetoed bill to be overridden.